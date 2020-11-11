Opvallend: Geen Belgische ploeg op het EK baanwielrennen in Bulgarije
Nils Wens
| 0 reacties

Er zal geen Belgische selectie aanwezig zijn op het EK baanwielrennen

Opvallend: Geen Belgische ploeg op het EK baanwielrennen in Bulgarije
Foto: © photonews

Het EK baanwielrennen in Bulgarije zal zonder ons land plaatsvinden. Er is namelijk besloten om geen Belgische selectie te sturen. De oorzaak is uiteraard ook hier het coronavirus.

Geen EK baanwielrennen voor ons land. Het Europees Kampioenschap gaat door in Plovdiv in Bulgarije, maar er is besloten om geen Belgische selectie te sturen. Belgian Cycling Team heeft het nieuws zelf laten weten. 

De oorzaak is het coronavirus. Door de vele besmettingen in België en de rest van de wereld is er besloten om thuis te blijven. Ons land is niet het enige land dat niet naar Bulgarije zal trekken, want volgens Het Laatste Nieuws zullen ook Nederland, Duitsland, Frankrijk en Denemarken niet aanwezig zijn. 

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Baanwielrennen

Meer nieuws

Sterke Sweeck maakt weinig fouten en pakt in Jaarmarktcross felbegeerde zege, Europese kampioen leidt in klassement

Sterke Sweeck maakt weinig fouten en pakt in Jaarmarktcross felbegeerde zege, Europese kampioen leidt in klassement

16:06
Dit was het wegseizoen 2020 (1): Stuyven, Benoot en Devenyns zorgen voor Belgische zeges voor de lockdown

Dit was het wegseizoen 2020 (1): Stuyven, Benoot en Devenyns zorgen voor Belgische zeges voor de lockdown

21:00
Throwback: één maand geleden won Mads Pedersen een zeer spannende Gent-Wevelgem

Throwback: één maand geleden won Mads Pedersen een zeer spannende Gent-Wevelgem

19:25
Laurens Sweeck had het niet onder de markt in Niel: "Het was vechten tot op het einde"

Laurens Sweeck had het niet onder de markt in Niel: "Het was vechten tot op het einde"

17:19
Italiaanse topsprinter kon dit seizoen niet winnen: "Ik heb nooit mijn beste niveau gehaald"

Italiaanse topsprinter kon dit seizoen niet winnen: "Ik heb nooit mijn beste niveau gehaald"

19:04
Coronavirus slaat opnieuw toe: Engelse wielerwedstrijd gaat ook in 2021 niet door

Coronavirus slaat opnieuw toe: Engelse wielerwedstrijd gaat ook in 2021 niet door

18:22
Officieel: Trek-Segafredo heeft drie nieuwe renners voorgesteld voor volgend seizoen

Officieel: Trek-Segafredo heeft drie nieuwe renners voorgesteld voor volgend seizoen

18:01
🎥 Sven Nys gaat voluit in de fitness op opzwepende beats

🎥 Sven Nys gaat voluit in de fitness op opzwepende beats

16:30
Thomas De Gendt overtuigd dat 'zandstrooier' Roglič ooit de Tour wint: "Zaagt over slechte benen"

Thomas De Gendt overtuigd dat 'zandstrooier' Roglič ooit de Tour wint: "Zaagt over slechte benen"

15:15
Brand na straf nummertje in Niel: "Wist dat ik Alvarado kon kloppen in sprint, maar dat ligt ook aan de benen bij allebei"

Brand na straf nummertje in Niel: "Wist dat ik Alvarado kon kloppen in sprint, maar dat ligt ook aan de benen bij allebei"

14:58
Lucinda Brand beloond voor fors offensief in Niel, ook bemoedigende cross voor Sanne Cant

Lucinda Brand beloond voor fors offensief in Niel, ook bemoedigende cross voor Sanne Cant

14:25
Groenewegen reageert op maandenlange schorsing: "Zwarte bladzijde in carrière" en "Ik wil een faire sprinter zijn"

Groenewegen reageert op maandenlange schorsing: "Zwarte bladzijde in carrière" en "Ik wil een faire sprinter zijn"

13:48
Sponsor zet ook schouders onder project Jumbo-Visma in vrouwenwielrennen met Marianne Vos

Sponsor zet ook schouders onder project Jumbo-Visma in vrouwenwielrennen met Marianne Vos

13:23
Alberto Contador haalt ex-begeleider van Peter Sagan naar zijn ploeg Eolo-Kometa

Alberto Contador haalt ex-begeleider van Peter Sagan naar zijn ploeg Eolo-Kometa

13:07
Team UAE gaat Spaans toptalent eerst nog elders stallen

Team UAE gaat Spaans toptalent eerst nog elders stallen

12:48
🎥 Koning van de wereld: België de slokop qua overwinningen in World Tour 2020, uniek overzicht

🎥 Koning van de wereld: België de slokop qua overwinningen in World Tour 2020, uniek overzicht

11:33
UCI beslist: sprintincident met Fabio Jakobsen komt Dylan Groenewegen heel duur te staan

UCI beslist: sprintincident met Fabio Jakobsen komt Dylan Groenewegen heel duur te staan

10:16
Nummer 2 uit de Tour van 2017 tekent voor twee jaar bij

Nummer 2 uit de Tour van 2017 tekent voor twee jaar bij

09:46
Alex Morgan maakt debuut bij Tottenham, zes maanden nadat ze moeder werd

Alex Morgan maakt debuut bij Tottenham, zes maanden nadat ze moeder werd

20:51
'Barça gaat Neymar niet terughalen, maar sleept hem wel (opnieuw) voor de rechter'

'Barça gaat Neymar niet terughalen, maar sleept hem wel (opnieuw) voor de rechter'

20:44
Werk op de plank voor D'Onofrio: Antwerp wil in januari enorme stunt verwezenlijken én Leko hoopt nog steeds op favoriet van bij Club Brugge

Werk op de plank voor D'Onofrio: Antwerp wil in januari enorme stunt verwezenlijken én Leko hoopt nog steeds op favoriet van bij Club Brugge

20:24
1
Elise Mertens kent moeilijke eerste set, maar stoot wel door naar de volgende ronde

Elise Mertens kent moeilijke eerste set, maar stoot wel door naar de volgende ronde

20:04
KV Oostende wint pleit tegen zaakwaarnemers en heeft extra miljoenen ter beschikking

KV Oostende wint pleit tegen zaakwaarnemers en heeft extra miljoenen ter beschikking

20:07
1
Anderlecht is dit seizoen hofleverancier van de Rode Duivels: hoe zit het met de andere clubs?

Anderlecht is dit seizoen hofleverancier van de Rode Duivels: hoe zit het met de andere clubs?

17:11
57
Maradona is ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis, maar... Pluisje mag niet naar huis

Maradona is ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis, maar... Pluisje mag niet naar huis

19:58
1
🎥 Fabelachtig shot van Spaanse golfer gaat de wereld rond

🎥 Fabelachtig shot van Spaanse golfer gaat de wereld rond

19:46
Verbeke geeft winterse transferplannen van Anderlecht al prijs: "Dan kunnen we snel schakelen"

Verbeke geeft winterse transferplannen van Anderlecht al prijs: "Dan kunnen we snel schakelen"

19:36
1
Gert Verheyen onder de indruk van jonge Belg: "Hij heeft de fysieke kwaliteiten om in Duitsland of Italië mee te kunnen"

Gert Verheyen onder de indruk van jonge Belg: "Hij heeft de fysieke kwaliteiten om in Duitsland of Italië mee te kunnen"

18:35
5
Op deze manier maakt Roberto Martinez de 'vreemde' keuzes rond de doelmannen van de Rode Duivels

Op deze manier maakt Roberto Martinez de 'vreemde' keuzes rond de doelmannen van de Rode Duivels

19:19
1
Nederlands columnist scherp na aanstelling van den Brom: "Aad De Mos binnen half jaar coach bij KV Mechelen"

Nederlands columnist scherp na aanstelling van den Brom: "Aad De Mos binnen half jaar coach bij KV Mechelen"

18:56
Sprokkels 11/11: Melgarejo Gómez - KV Oostende - KV Kortrijk - Waasland-Beveren - Beerschot - Hofland - Weiler

Sprokkels 11/11: Melgarejo Gómez - KV Oostende - KV Kortrijk - Waasland-Beveren - Beerschot - Hofland - Weiler

17:45
Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 11/11: Depay - Abdelali - Kana - Mbappe Lottin - Ronaldo - Saito - Wijnaldum

Transfernieuws en Transfergeruchten 11/11: Depay - Abdelali - Kana - Mbappe Lottin - Ronaldo - Saito - Wijnaldum

17:32
Gewezen Antwerp-youngster tekent profcontract bij ... Club Brugge

Gewezen Antwerp-youngster tekent profcontract bij ... Club Brugge

17:32
6
🎥 De hoogtepunten van speeldag 6 in de Super League

🎥 De hoogtepunten van speeldag 6 in de Super League

18:14
Michy Batshuayi over zijn rol bij Rode Duivels: "Moet mentaal sterk blijven"

Michy Batshuayi over zijn rol bij Rode Duivels: "Moet mentaal sterk blijven"

17:53
4
Met dertien verliespunten op kop, geen dominante ploeg in JPL: analisten en Clement analyseren

Met dertien verliespunten op kop, geen dominante ploeg in JPL: analisten en Clement analyseren

16:50
2

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Kalender

11/11/2020 Jaarmarktcross
14/11/2020 Leuven
15/11/2020 Tabor
21/11/2020 Noordkempen Merksplas
22/11/2020 Duinencross
Wielerkalender Veldritkalender
Primoz Roglic Dylan Groenewegen Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado Julian Alaphilippe Tadej Pogacar Fabio Jakobsen Wout Van Aert Thomas De Gendt Eli Iserbyt Tom Dumoulin Lucinda Brand Laurens Sweeck Mathieu Van Der Poel Steven Kruijswijk Remco Evenepoel Alex Dowsett Tejay Van Garderen Annemiek Van Vleuten Denise Betsema Bjarne Riis

Nieuwste reacties

Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over Opgepast Victor Campenaerts, deze Britse renner valt op 12 december het werelduurrecord aan Omer Omer Vaes Omer Omer Vaes over U heeft gekozen, dit is uw renner van het wielerseizoen 2020! RickyHoof RickyHoof over Opvallend: voor het eerst in 8 jaar geen Nederlandse ritwinnaar in een grote ronde Wannus Wannus over Michel Wuyts breekt lans voor tijdritten: "Steek 70km tijdrijden in elke grote ronde!" Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over Sanne Cant keerde terug van EK met de vooruitgang die ze zocht: "Terug aansluiting met de top aan het krijgen" Swiss Crosser Swiss Crosser over Nederlandse dames kapen medailles weg op EK, titel is voor Alvarado Swiss Crosser Swiss Crosser over Zorgen over toekomst van Belgisch damesveldrijden: "Cant heeft voorbije twee jaar niet beste niveau gehaald" Swiss Crosser Swiss Crosser over Sanne Cant tevreden na zevende plek op EK: "Boek vooruitgang waar ik op gehoopt had" Tom Brando Tom Brando over Sprint krijgt nog een staartje: Rui Costa eindigt niet als derde maar wordt gedeclasseerd Tom Brando Tom Brando over José De Cauwer zet lofzang verder: "En of hij koersen kan winnen, we wisten dat hij dit kon" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst
© 2016-2020 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved