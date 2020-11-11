Opvallend: Geen Belgische ploeg op het EK baanwielrennen in Bulgarije

Geen EK baanwielrennen voor ons land. Het Europees Kampioenschap gaat door in Plovdiv in Bulgarije, maar er is besloten om geen Belgische selectie te sturen. Belgian Cycling Team heeft het nieuws zelf laten weten.

De oorzaak is het coronavirus. Door de vele besmettingen in België en de rest van de wereld is er besloten om thuis te blijven. Ons land is niet het enige land dat niet naar Bulgarije zal trekken, want volgens Het Laatste Nieuws zullen ook Nederland, Duitsland, Frankrijk en Denemarken niet aanwezig zijn.

No UEC Track Elite European Championships in Plovdiv for our @BELCyclingTeam unfortunately 😕

Given the high number of #COVID19 cases in Belgium & the rest of Europe we decided to not send any athletes to 🇧🇬 to ensure the health of our riders & staff



📷 @facepeeters#EuroTrack20 pic.twitter.com/xMJ7YqMXXE