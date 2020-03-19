Van Aert komt met update over plannen voor rest van het seizoen - "Onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld"

Wout Van Aert hoopt in mei opnieuw te kunnen koersen
Foto: © photonews
Wout Van Aert was eindelijk op weg naar zijn beste vorm na zijn zware val in de Ronde van Frankrijk vorig seizoen. Het coronavirus zette ook zijn seizoen op pauze.
Van Aert kwam nu met een update van zijn plannen via Instagram. Hij plant nu een korte pauze in en hoopt in mei en deze zomer opnieuw te kunnen koersen.
Hij benadrukte wel dat de volksgezondheid op dit moment het allerbelangrijkste is. “Ik ben onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld”, schreef hij onder meer.
Hi everyone 👋🏼 Although cycling was not at all what was on my mind the past week, I would like to give you an update on the current situation as an athlete. Since the @uci_cycling decided to cancel all races up to and including April, I decided to take a little break from training. I am way more relaxed now because we can make at least some kind of a plan. I feel like the uncertainty of the past weeks and the continuous ‘risk’ of contamination took away a lot of mental energy. Next week I want to start the build-up towards May (?) and the summer with a fully charged battery! Untill then I’ll help Sarah with cleaning the house and fixing other odd jobs. 😅 (did I really said this?) But what really matters now is everyone’s health! Personally I am impressed by the unanimity in the world. I believe we can conquer this virus together! I hope that all of you stay safe and keep some positive vibes in this special period. Better days will come 🤞🏼 Wout #corona #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing #blijfinuwkot
