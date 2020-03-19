Van Aert komt met update over plannen voor rest van het seizoen - "Onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld"
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 4 reacties

Wout Van Aert hoopt in mei opnieuw te kunnen koersen

Van Aert komt met update over plannen voor rest van het seizoen - "Onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld"
Foto: © photonews

Wout Van Aert was eindelijk op weg naar zijn beste vorm na zijn zware val in de Ronde van Frankrijk vorig seizoen. Het coronavirus zette ook zijn seizoen op pauze.

Van Aert kwam nu met een update van zijn plannen via Instagram. Hij plant nu een korte pauze in en hoopt in mei en deze zomer opnieuw te kunnen koersen.

Hij benadrukte wel dat de volksgezondheid op dit moment het allerbelangrijkste is. “Ik ben onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld”, schreef hij onder meer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi everyone 👋🏼 Although cycling was not at all what was on my mind the past week, I would like to give you an update on the current situation as an athlete. Since the @uci_cycling decided to cancel all races up to and including April, I decided to take a little break from training. I am way more relaxed now because we can make at least some kind of a plan. I feel like the uncertainty of the past weeks and the continuous ‘risk’ of contamination took away a lot of mental energy. Next week I want to start the build-up towards May (?) and the summer with a fully charged battery! Untill then I’ll help Sarah with cleaning the house and fixing other odd jobs. 😅 (did I really said this?) But what really matters now is everyone’s health! Personally I am impressed by the unanimity in the world. I believe we can conquer this virus together! I hope that all of you stay safe and keep some positive vibes in this special period. Better days will come 🤞🏼 Wout #corona #covid_19 #flattenthecurve #socialdistancing #blijfinuwkot

Een bericht gedeeld door Wout van Aert (@woutvanaert) op

4 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender Download kalender
Wout Van Aert

Meer nieuws

Naesen na 'trainingstochtje' van 365 kilometer:  "Novembermodus" en "Geen zotte prestatie"

Naesen na 'trainingstochtje' van 365 kilometer:  "Novembermodus" en "Geen zotte prestatie"

13:40
Krijgen alle afgelaste koersen een nieuwe datum? "Zullen sowieso creatief moeten zijn"

Krijgen alle afgelaste koersen een nieuwe datum? "Zullen sowieso creatief moeten zijn"

11:37
22
Throwback naar 2019: Evenepoel toont zich, Van der Poel valt zwaar en Sunweb veegt de nul weg in Nokere Koerse

Throwback naar 2019: Evenepoel toont zich, Van der Poel valt zwaar en Sunweb veegt de nul weg in Nokere Koerse

10:04
1
Evenepoel heeft positief nieuws om zich aan op te trekken: "Ik denk me wel aan het plan te houden"

Evenepoel heeft positief nieuws om zich aan op te trekken: "Ik denk me wel aan het plan te houden"

09:40
Beweging voor geloofwaardig wielrennen roept renners in lockdownlanden op training af te gelasten

Beweging voor geloofwaardig wielrennen roept renners in lockdownlanden op training af te gelasten

08:44
1
Mathieu van der Poel heeft de knop omgedraaid: "Ik moet toegeven dat het al door mijn hoofd spookte"

Mathieu van der Poel heeft de knop omgedraaid: "Ik moet toegeven dat het al door mijn hoofd spookte"

07:19
3
Frederik Backaert zit thuis met een breuk na val in Parijs-Nice

Frederik Backaert zit thuis met een breuk na val in Parijs-Nice

08:05
🎥 Van Avermaet, D'hoore en andere olympiërs komen met een oproep: "Samen kunnen we zeker dit virus aan"

🎥 Van Avermaet, D'hoore en andere olympiërs komen met een oproep: "Samen kunnen we zeker dit virus aan"

07:53
Remco Evenepoel pleit voor het vermijden van een complete lockdown: "Ik zou het onmenselijk vinden"

Remco Evenepoel pleit voor het vermijden van een complete lockdown: "Ik zou het onmenselijk vinden"

07:38
Virologe gelooft in koers in mei onder bepaalde omstandigheden

Virologe gelooft in koers in mei onder bepaalde omstandigheden

06:46
2
Giro heeft datum en plek voor doorstart op het oog

Giro heeft datum en plek voor doorstart op het oog

06:21
Oliver Naesen maakt trainingstocht van 350 kilometer: "Ploegmaats moeten op de rollen trainen, dat is pas de hel"

Oliver Naesen maakt trainingstocht van 350 kilometer: "Ploegmaats moeten op de rollen trainen, dat is pas de hel"

18/03
6
Thomas De Gendt laat zich uit over de hele situatie: "Verkloot dit niet en hou je aan de regels"

Thomas De Gendt laat zich uit over de hele situatie: "Verkloot dit niet en hou je aan de regels"

18/03
5
De koers ligt in ons land nog plat tot 30 april, wat met uitgestelde wedstrijden?

De koers ligt in ons land nog plat tot 30 april, wat met uitgestelde wedstrijden?

18/03
Gilbert kan niet één maar twee records breken wanneer Milaan-San Remo in najaar plaatsvindt

Gilbert kan niet één maar twee records breken wanneer Milaan-San Remo in najaar plaatsvindt

18/03
11
Sporza neemt opvallende beslissing nu wielerwedstrijden niet doorgaan: oude edities worden opnieuw uitgezonden

Sporza neemt opvallende beslissing nu wielerwedstrijden niet doorgaan: oude edities worden opnieuw uitgezonden

18/03
8
Renner van Deceuninck.Quick-Step steekt zijn olympische ambities niet weg

Renner van Deceuninck.Quick-Step steekt zijn olympische ambities niet weg

18/03
Philippe Gilbert: "Mijn doelen zijn weg"

Philippe Gilbert: "Mijn doelen zijn weg"

18/03
10
Ook Scheldeprijs moet eraan geloven: Flanders Classics ziet laatste twee voorjaarskoersen in het water vallen

Ook Scheldeprijs moet eraan geloven: Flanders Classics ziet laatste twee voorjaarskoersen in het water vallen

18/03
Throwback: welke wedstrijd stond vorig jaar op het programma op deze dag en wie was toen de winnaar?

Throwback: welke wedstrijd stond vorig jaar op het programma op deze dag en wie was toen de winnaar?

18/03
Ook de laatste voorjaarsklassieker wordt afgelast

Ook de laatste voorjaarsklassieker wordt afgelast

18/03
Ook lid van nationale ploeg baanwielrennen van Australië besmet met coronavirus: hij was aanwezig op het WK in Berlijn

Ook lid van nationale ploeg baanwielrennen van Australië besmet met coronavirus: hij was aanwezig op het WK in Berlijn

18/03
Diego Ulissi spreekt over periode van quarantaine in Abu Dhabi: "Moraal was heel laag"

Diego Ulissi spreekt over periode van quarantaine in Abu Dhabi: "Moraal was heel laag"

18/03
Is er toch nog hoop voor de voorjaarsklassiekers? UCI werkt aan nieuwe kalender

Is er toch nog hoop voor de voorjaarsklassiekers? UCI werkt aan nieuwe kalender

18/03
13
Kogel is door de kerk: geen Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april

Kogel is door de kerk: geen Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april

17/03
13
🎥 Johan Museeuw treedt Sven Nys bij: "Doe het voor uzelf, voor ons, voor iedereen"

🎥 Johan Museeuw treedt Sven Nys bij: "Doe het voor uzelf, voor ons, voor iedereen"

17/03
18
Degenkolb neemt kindjes mee op training

Degenkolb neemt kindjes mee op training

17/03
19
LIVE corona: Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik, Waalse Pijl en Ronde van Yorkshire uitgesteld

LIVE corona: Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik, Waalse Pijl en Ronde van Yorkshire uitgesteld

17/03
Eén van favoriete rittenkoersen van Van Avermaet nu ook uitgesteld

Eén van favoriete rittenkoersen van Van Avermaet nu ook uitgesteld

17/03
1
🎥 Jens Keukeleire blij met enkele bijzondere trainingspartners

🎥 Jens Keukeleire blij met enkele bijzondere trainingspartners

17/03
Ploeg van Naesens en Vandenbergh komt met eigen maatregelen tegen coronavirus

Ploeg van Naesens en Vandenbergh komt met eigen maatregelen tegen coronavirus

17/03
1
Klassiekers allerhande uitgesteld: geen Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik en Waalse Pijl op de voorziene data

Klassiekers allerhande uitgesteld: geen Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik en Waalse Pijl op de voorziene data

17/03
1
Campenaerts heeft datum in gedachten om te hervatten, Theuns ziet ook een voordeel aan de huidige situatie

Campenaerts heeft datum in gedachten om te hervatten, Theuns ziet ook een voordeel aan de huidige situatie

17/03
Declercq: "Als de voorjaarskoersen afgelast worden, zouden de organisaties dat beter allemaal tegelijkertijd doen"

Declercq: "Als de voorjaarskoersen afgelast worden, zouden de organisaties dat beter allemaal tegelijkertijd doen"

17/03
6
Throwback: welke wedstrijden stond vorig jaar op het programma op deze dag en wie waren toen de winnaars?

Throwback: welke wedstrijden stond vorig jaar op het programma op deze dag en wie waren toen de winnaars?

17/03
Christian Prudhomme legt uit dat ook de Waalse klassiekers in het gedrang gaan komen: "Het is lastig om voorspellingen te doen"

Christian Prudhomme legt uit dat ook de Waalse klassiekers in het gedrang gaan komen: "Het is lastig om voorspellingen te doen"

17/03

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Kalender

20/03/2020 Bredene Koksijde Classic
21/03/2020 Milaan - San Remo
23/03/2020 - 29/03/2020 Ronde van Catalonië
25/03/2020 Driedaagse van Brugge-De Panne
27/03/2020 E3 BinckBank Classic
Wielerkalender Veldritkalender
Remco Evenepoel Mathieu Van Der Poel Oliver Naesen Thomas De Gendt Greg Van Avermaet Oscar Sevilla Ribera Philippe Gilbert Pavel Sivakov Ion Izagirre Insausti Frederik Backaert Tim Declercq Cees Bol Victor Campenaerts Wout Van Aert Edward Theuns John Degenkolb Lawrence Naesen Stijn Vandenbergh Johan Museeuw Jens Keukeleire

Nieuwste reacties

Nancy dvc Nancy dvc over Jumbo-Visma neemt drastische maatregelen: "volledige lockdown" Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over Virologe gelooft in koers in mei onder bepaalde omstandigheden Adri d'Hont Adri d'Hont over 🎥 Johan Museeuw treedt Sven Nys bij: "Doe het voor uzelf, voor ons, voor iedereen" Jan7 Jan7 over Tiesj Benoot heeft verklaring voor sterke seizoensstart: "Bij Lotto moest ik soms dubbel controleren" Anne-marie Anne-marie Vancauwenberghe Anne-marie Anne-marie Vancauwenberghe over Herboren Quintana wint slotrit in Parijs-Nice, Benoot pakt net naast eindzege Malibro Malibro over Lefevere wil zijn humeur er niet te veel bij verliezen: "Geen koers, geen startgeld, maar wel tachtig man personeel" Kvd1 Kvd1 over Traditie in Parijs-Nice met straffe stoot van De Gendt in laatste rit: "De koers verloor een beetje zijn glans" Wannus Wannus over Plan C Wout van Aert draait eveneens op niets uit: ook deelname aan derde bijkomende koers geschrapt rio1 rio1 over CCC gaat dit weekend toch koersen en rekent op een Belg Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over "Mathieu van der Poel kan op termijn ook wereldkampioen tijdrijden worden" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst
© 2016-2020 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved