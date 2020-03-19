Van Aert komt met update over plannen voor rest van het seizoen - "Onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld"

Wout Van Aert was eindelijk op weg naar zijn beste vorm na zijn zware val in de Ronde van Frankrijk vorig seizoen. Het coronavirus zette ook zijn seizoen op pauze.

Van Aert kwam nu met een update van zijn plannen via Instagram. Hij plant nu een korte pauze in en hoopt in mei en deze zomer opnieuw te kunnen koersen.

Hij benadrukte wel dat de volksgezondheid op dit moment het allerbelangrijkste is. “Ik ben onder de indruk van de eensgezindheid in deze wereld”, schreef hij onder meer.