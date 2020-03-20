Van der Poel en co hopen op Ronde van Oostenrijk en die van Noorwegen

Alpecin-Fenix hoopt de Ronde van Oostenrijk en die van Noorwegen te kunnen rijden
Alpecin-Fenix probeert positief te blijven en nieuwe doelen te stellen in dit door het coronavirus geteisterde seizoen. De ploeg van Mathieu van der Poel heeft alvast toegezegd voor twee rondes.
“Aangezien de meeste teams mikken op een nieuwe start van het seizoen eind mei, hebben we een akkoord gesloten met de organisatie van de Ronde van Noorwegen (21-24 mei) en die van Oostenrijk (27 juni tot 3 juli).”
“Al verandert de situatie natuurlijk elke dag. We zullen er alles aan doen om de maatregelen van de autoriteiten om het virus tegen te gaan op te volgen.”
