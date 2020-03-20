Van der Poel en co hopen op Ronde van Oostenrijk en die van Noorwegen
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 7 reacties

Alpecin-Fenix hoopt de Ronde van Oostenrijk en die van Noorwegen te kunnen rijden

Van der Poel en co hopen op Ronde van Oostenrijk en die van Noorwegen

Alpecin-Fenix probeert positief te blijven en nieuwe doelen te stellen in dit door het coronavirus geteisterde seizoen. De ploeg van Mathieu van der Poel heeft alvast toegezegd voor twee rondes.

“Aangezien de meeste teams mikken op een nieuwe start van het seizoen eind mei, hebben we een akkoord gesloten met de organisatie van de Ronde van Noorwegen (21-24 mei) en die van Oostenrijk (27 juni tot 3 juli).”

“Al verandert de situatie natuurlijk elke dag. We zullen er alles aan doen om de maatregelen van de autoriteiten om het virus tegen te gaan op te volgen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our team is fully respecting the current measures and recommendations taken by several authorities all over the world including the World Health Organisation, in order to combat the accelerated spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, we want to stay optimistic and carefully start anticipating on the resumption of the 2020 road season. As the global aim is to restart the season at the end of May, we have an agreement with the organization of @tourofnorway (21/05-24/05) and @tourofaustria (27/06-03/07) to be at the start of these two stage races. Of course, only when the circumstances permit and all commitments remain subject to change. But our first goal now: #StopTheSpread and #FlattenTheCurve! #AlpecinFenix #COVID19 #StayAtHome #StayHealthy

Een bericht gedeeld door Alpecin-Fenix (@alpecinfenix) op

