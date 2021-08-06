📷 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux haalt nieuwe renner binnen die maandag al rijdt

De Eritreër is de nieuwste versterking voor Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. Hij maakt maandag al zijn debuut in de Ronde van Polen.

Na Louis Meintjes is hij de tweede renner van het Afrikaanse continent die de ploeg vervoegt. Hailu werd opgeleid aan het Centre Mondial du Cyclisme in Aigle.

Bij de juniores werd hij in alle disciplines Afrikaans kampioen. Hij tekende tot eind 2024.

