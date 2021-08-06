📷 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux haalt nieuwe renner binnen die maandag al rijdt
Bjorn Vandenabeele
0 reacties

Foto: © photonews

Maandag zal aanwinst Biniam Girmay Hailu meteen voor Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux rijden in de Ronde van Polen.

De Eritreër is de nieuwste versterking voor Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux. Hij maakt maandag al zijn debuut in de Ronde van Polen.

Na Louis Meintjes is hij de tweede renner van het Afrikaanse continent die de ploeg vervoegt. Hailu werd opgeleid aan het Centre Mondial du Cyclisme in Aigle.

Bij de juniores werd hij in alle disciplines Afrikaans kampioen. Hij tekende tot eind 2024.

de pauw rudy de pauw rudy over Oliver Naesen wil het WK in eigen land rijden: "Hoop dat ik zo wat krediet opgebouwd heb" Staf V Staf V over Patrick Lefevere begrijpt hem niet: "Het is hetzelfde als dames die na partnergeweld toch nog terugkeren naar huis" Tsjitsjikow Tsjitsjikow over Remco Evenepoel komt met bijzondere oproep: "Laten we levens redden" de pauw rudy de pauw rudy over Olympiërs gezocht om in voetsporen van Van Aert en Casse te treden: België bijgebeend door... San Marino antoine van de velde antoine van de velde over Wout van Aert werd zesde in de Olympische tijdrit: "Eerste rondje zat nog goed" Tsjitsjikow Tsjitsjikow over Cartoonist vindt de reden waarom het tactisch mis liep bij de Nederlandse wielerploeg Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Thibau Nys heeft allereerste profzege beet: jonge landgenoot is de snelste in openingsetappe Ronde van Vlaams-Brabant Herwig d Herwig d over Sven Nys blijft bij zijn standpunt: "Hij had dat allemaal niet mogen doen" Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Tom Dumoulin heeft besluit genomen na zijn zilveren medaille in Tokio EddyB EddyB over Mathieu van der Poel legt val uit: "Tijdens verkenning lag er een plank", medische update bekend Kantine
