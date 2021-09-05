Mathieu van der Poel zet handtekening onder nieuw contract bij Alpecin-Fenix

Bjorn Vandenabeele
| 0 reacties
Mathieu van der Poel zet handtekening onder nieuw contract bij Alpecin-Fenix
Foto: © photonews

Mathieu van der Poel blijft de komende jaren bij Alpecin-Fenix. Hij tekende een nieuw contract bij zijn ploeg.

Alpecin-Fenix heeft een nieuwe overeenkomst gesloten met de Nederlander Mathieu van der Poel. Hij tekende een nieuw contract tot eind 2025.

De huidige overeenkomst van de 26-jarige Van der Poel liep nog tot eind 2023 bij de broers Roodhooft.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender Download kalender
Alpecin-Fenix
Mathieu Van Der Poel

Meer nieuws

Wat gebeurde er gisteren toch met Lopez in de Vuelta? Kreeg hij bevel van ploegleider?

Wat gebeurde er gisteren toch met Lopez in de Vuelta? Kreeg hij bevel van ploegleider?

11:29
Gooikse Pijl start voor het eerst in Halle: "Met heel wat mooie namen aan de start"

Gooikse Pijl start voor het eerst in Halle: "Met heel wat mooie namen aan de start"

11:10
Tom Boonen speelt eventjes bondscoach: "Zij moeten zeker naar het WK"

Tom Boonen speelt eventjes bondscoach: "Zij moeten zeker naar het WK"

10:13
Egan gaat kopje onder in de Vuelta: "Ik wil nu gewoon naar huis"

Egan gaat kopje onder in de Vuelta: "Ik wil nu gewoon naar huis"

10:32
Ritwinnaar Champoussin schrikt zich een hoedje: "Ik kan het niet geloven"

Ritwinnaar Champoussin schrikt zich een hoedje: "Ik kan het niet geloven"

09:35
Victor Campenaerts heeft plannen voor de laatste rit van de Benelux Tour

Victor Campenaerts heeft plannen voor de laatste rit van de Benelux Tour

08:19
Tim Wellens zet ambities voor WK kracht bij in Benelux Tour: "Ziet er goed uit"

Tim Wellens zet ambities voor WK kracht bij in Benelux Tour: "Ziet er goed uit"

08:57
Nog steeds geen duidelijkheid over contractverlenging van Cavendish: "Hangt niet van mij af"

Nog steeds geen duidelijkheid over contractverlenging van Cavendish: "Hangt niet van mij af"

08:38
WK? Parijs-Roubaix? 'Alpecin-Fenix beslist maandag over najaar Van der Poel'

WK? Parijs-Roubaix? 'Alpecin-Fenix beslist maandag over najaar Van der Poel'

12:31
Lefevere komt nog eens terug op beleid bij concurrentie: "Bij mij geen Sergeant en Frison-toestanden"

Lefevere komt nog eens terug op beleid bij concurrentie: "Bij mij geen Sergeant en Frison-toestanden"

11:58
Stuyven moest meerdere erkennen in Sonny Colbrelli in Benelux Tour: "Hij was sterk, maar we hadden dichter kunnen komen"

Stuyven moest meerdere erkennen in Sonny Colbrelli in Benelux Tour: "Hij was sterk, maar we hadden dichter kunnen komen"

18:22
Renners maken zich klaar voor zware dag in de Ardennen in Benelux Tour

Renners maken zich klaar voor zware dag in de Ardennen in Benelux Tour

04/09
Herregodts gedwongen tot opgave in Benelux Tour, EK in gevaar voor renner van Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Herregodts gedwongen tot opgave in Benelux Tour, EK in gevaar voor renner van Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

18:00
Champoussin verrassende winnaar in Vuelta. Roglic niet bedreigd, relletje rond opgever Lopez

Champoussin verrassende winnaar in Vuelta. Roglic niet bedreigd, relletje rond opgever Lopez

17:42
Tranen bij gouden paralympiër Genyn: "Ik kwam toe en ze hadden mijn banden platgestoken"

Tranen bij gouden paralympiër Genyn: "Ik kwam toe en ze hadden mijn banden platgestoken"

03/09
Een van de mooiste verhalen van de Paralympics: Genyn zal nu ook Belgische vlag dragen op slotceremonie

Een van de mooiste verhalen van de Paralympics: Genyn zal nu ook Belgische vlag dragen op slotceremonie

17:25
Colbrelli wint Ardennenslag in Benelux Tour na fraaie solo

Colbrelli wint Ardennenslag in Benelux Tour na fraaie solo

15:24
Colbrelli hield grote namen achter zich, maar: "Eén van de zwaarste ritten uit mijn carrière"

Colbrelli hield grote namen achter zich, maar: "Eén van de zwaarste ritten uit mijn carrière"

16:15
Imposante Van Vleuten wint in Spanje na solo van meer dan 45 kilometer

Imposante Van Vleuten wint in Spanje na solo van meer dan 45 kilometer

15:54
Voormalige winnaar van Luik-Bastenaken-Luik stopt met koersen

Voormalige winnaar van Luik-Bastenaken-Luik stopt met koersen

04/09
Alejandro Valverde hoopt binnenkort opnieuw te kunnen koersen

Alejandro Valverde hoopt binnenkort opnieuw te kunnen koersen

04/09
Kan Roglic nog bedreigd worden in laatste bergetappe Ronde van Spanje?

Kan Roglic nog bedreigd worden in laatste bergetappe Ronde van Spanje?

04/09
Het is zeker: Fabio Jakobsen wint zonder ongelukken groene trui in Vuelta

Het is zeker: Fabio Jakobsen wint zonder ongelukken groene trui in Vuelta

03/09
📷 Nieuwe contractverlenging bij Deceuninck-QuickStep: "Fantastische gast"

📷 Nieuwe contractverlenging bij Deceuninck-QuickStep: "Fantastische gast"

03/09
Magnus Cort wint in elke week van de Vuelta een etappe: "Hoop dat ik niet droom"

Magnus Cort wint in elke week van de Vuelta een etappe: "Hoop dat ik niet droom"

03/09
Opvallend: geen WK tijdrijden voor Olympische kampioen tegen de klok

Opvallend: geen WK tijdrijden voor Olympische kampioen tegen de klok

03/09
Roglic blijft op zijn hoede voor droomscenario: "Weten als geen ander hoe het soms loopt"

Roglic blijft op zijn hoede voor droomscenario: "Weten als geen ander hoe het soms loopt"

03/09
Caleb Ewan toont opnieuw dat hij ook lastige etappes kan verdragen als sprinter: "De finish lag me wel"

Caleb Ewan toont opnieuw dat hij ook lastige etappes kan verdragen als sprinter: "De finish lag me wel"

03/09
Ewan wint in de Benelux Tour, nieuwe leider en tijdverlies voor Asgreen

Ewan wint in de Benelux Tour, nieuwe leider en tijdverlies voor Asgreen

03/09
Cort Nielsen zegeviert in 19e etappe Ronde van Spanje en vervolledigt hattrick

Cort Nielsen zegeviert in 19e etappe Ronde van Spanje en vervolledigt hattrick

03/09
Stephan Küng onverwacht nieuwe leider in Benelux Tour: "Zaterdag wordt een zware dag"

Stephan Küng onverwacht nieuwe leider in Benelux Tour: "Zaterdag wordt een zware dag"

03/09
Victor Campenaerts niet langer een koppel met Fanny Lecluyse: "Zouden in december aan kinderen beginnen"

Victor Campenaerts niet langer een koppel met Fanny Lecluyse: "Zouden in december aan kinderen beginnen"

03/09
Teamdokter reageert op perikelen van Remco Evenepoel: EK-deelname in gevaar?

Teamdokter reageert op perikelen van Remco Evenepoel: EK-deelname in gevaar?

03/09
Verrassing van formaat: Titelverdediger niet geselecteerd voor EK

Verrassing van formaat: Titelverdediger niet geselecteerd voor EK

03/09
Fabio Jakobsen komt met opvallend berichtje op sociale media na rit in Vuelta

Fabio Jakobsen komt met opvallend berichtje op sociale media na rit in Vuelta

03/09
Wout van Aert panikeert na zege van Tim Merlier in Benelux Tour

Wout van Aert panikeert na zege van Tim Merlier in Benelux Tour

03/09
2

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Kalender

14/08/2021 - 05/09/2021 Vuelta
30/08/2021 - 05/09/2021 BinckBank Tour
19/09/2021 - 26/09/2021 WK
03/10/2021 Parijs-Roubaix
Wielerkalender Veldritkalender
Primoz Roglic Tim Merlier Mathieu Van Der Poel Sonny Colbrelli Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Fabio Jakobsen Remco Evenepoel Victor Campenaerts Caleb Ewan Arjen Livyns Annemiek Van Vleuten Rune Herregodts Wout Van Aert Jasper Stuyven Mark Cavendish Jordi Meeus Tim Wellens Clement Champoussin Egan Bernal Fanny Lecluyse

Nieuwste reacties

Herwig d Herwig d over Wout van Aert panikeert na zege van Tim Merlier in Benelux Tour danny verelst danny verelst over Sep Vanmarcke niet te spreken over Vuelta: "Het gaat er veel egoïstischer aan toe dan enkele jaren geleden" Zorroke12 Zorroke12 over Evenepoel denkt luidop over WK-selectie voor renner die indruk maakte in Brussels Cycling Classic de_mettes de_mettes over 🎥 Remco Evenepoel beleeft frustrerende middag in de Benelux Tour en ook materiaalman moet er aan geloven Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Remco Evenepoel haalt uit naar landgenoot na eerste etappe Benelux Tour: "Ga je mij nu nog een beetje uitlachen in mijn gezicht?" Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Tim Merlier heeft meteen overwinning beet in Benelux Tour en is zo uiteraard ook de eerste leider Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Remco Evenepoel rondt solo na neutralisatie dan toch af en solliciteert met winst in Druivenkoers naar WK-plek Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Adrie blijft achter pleidooi staan om Mathieu te laten rusten: "Geen zin om als een halve naar WK en Roubaix te trekken" Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Alpecin-Fenix komt met slecht nieuws over Mathieu van der Poel Adri De Sutter Adri De Sutter over Opvallend: Remco Evenepoel krijgt eigen pizza bij Pizza Hut Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst
© 2016-2021 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved