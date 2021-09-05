Mathieu van der Poel zet handtekening onder nieuw contract bij Alpecin-Fenix
Mathieu van der Poel blijft de komende jaren bij Alpecin-Fenix. Hij tekende een nieuw contract bij zijn ploeg.
Alpecin-Fenix heeft een nieuwe overeenkomst gesloten met de Nederlander Mathieu van der Poel. Hij tekende een nieuw contract tot eind 2025.
De huidige overeenkomst van de 26-jarige Van der Poel liep nog tot eind 2023 bij de broers Roodhooft.
#MVDP2025— Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) September 5, 2021
MVDP: "I’m very happy to have signed this long-term contract with a team that feels like my 2nd family"
Christoph Roodhooft: "It's important to have that certainty of him staying for 4 more years in order to further expand the team"
📝 More: https://t.co/Ktes2MzpNx pic.twitter.com/T6noVyyIdI
#MVDP2025 😍@mathieuvdpoel pic.twitter.com/Bu1KwcfhUB— Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) September 5, 2021
