Mathieu van der Poel zet handtekening onder nieuw contract bij Alpecin-Fenix

Alpecin-Fenix heeft een nieuwe overeenkomst gesloten met de Nederlander Mathieu van der Poel. Hij tekende een nieuw contract tot eind 2025.

De huidige overeenkomst van de 26-jarige Van der Poel liep nog tot eind 2023 bij de broers Roodhooft.

#MVDP2025



MVDP: "I’m very happy to have signed this long-term contract with a team that feels like my 2nd family"



Christoph Roodhooft: "It's important to have that certainty of him staying for 4 more years in order to further expand the team"



📝 More: https://t.co/Ktes2MzpNx pic.twitter.com/T6noVyyIdI