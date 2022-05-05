Astana nog tot zeker 2024 in het peloton
Joachim Vandecauter
| 0 reacties

Alexandre Vinokourov krijgt garanties van de staat dat Astana nog tot zeker 2024 in het peloton blijft

Astana nog tot zeker 2024 in het peloton

Astana blijft nog tot zeker 2024 aanwezig in het peloton. Dat heeft teambaas Alexandre Vinokourov gezegd aan La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Het is al enkele jaren onrustig over de toekomst van Astana in het peloton. Het regime van Kazachstan was niet meer zo wielergezind. In 2021 kwam er zelfs een officiële shirtsponsor met Premier Tech, maar door conflicten met onder meer teambaas Alexandre Vinokourov was dat al na 1 seizoen gedaan. 

Vanaf 2022 richtte de wielerploeg zich weer meer op zijn Kazachse achtergrond. Ondertussen heeft Vinokourov laten weten aan La Gazzetta dello Sport dat het team nog zeker in het peloton blijft tot 2024. Hij heeft garanties gekregen van de staat. 

Bij Astana rijden onder meer Miguel Angel Lopez en Vincenzo Nibali. 

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender
Astana Pro Team
Alexandre Vinokourov

Meer nieuws

📷 Philippe Gilbert zet iedereen te kijken met zege in Vierdaagse van Duinkerke

📷 Philippe Gilbert zet iedereen te kijken met zege in Vierdaagse van Duinkerke

17:13
Mathieu van der Poel heeft wat te zeggen over Tim Merlier en de roze trui

Mathieu van der Poel heeft wat te zeggen over Tim Merlier en de roze trui

18:00
Kelderman heeft oplossing klaar om druk op renners weg te nemen

Kelderman heeft oplossing klaar om druk op renners weg te nemen

17:30
Topfavoriet voor Giro kan kraker van een transfer maken na dit seizoen

Topfavoriet voor Giro kan kraker van een transfer maken na dit seizoen

17:00
De transformatie van Remco Evenepoel: "Ik ben een beetje een ander type renner geworden, maar niet helemaal" Interview

De transformatie van Remco Evenepoel: "Ik ben een beetje een ander type renner geworden, maar niet helemaal"

16:00
Lawrence Naesen na sleutelbeenbreuk in voorjaar nu zonder zorgen in Giro: "Het kunnen drie mooie weken worden" Interview

Lawrence Naesen na sleutelbeenbreuk in voorjaar nu zonder zorgen in Giro: "Het kunnen drie mooie weken worden"

15:28
De 14 Belgen in de Giro hebben vooral een helpersrol

De 14 Belgen in de Giro hebben vooral een helpersrol

14:15
Arlenis Sierra wint 1e Ruta del Sol voor vrouwen

Arlenis Sierra wint 1e Ruta del Sol voor vrouwen

15:05
Oud-wereldkampioen Harm Ottenbros (78) overleden

Oud-wereldkampioen Harm Ottenbros (78) overleden

13:45
📷 Mathieu van der Poel herkent u in de Giro... in het olijfgroen

📷 Mathieu van der Poel herkent u in de Giro... in het olijfgroen

12:45
ONZE STERREN: wie wint het bergklassement in de Giro?

ONZE STERREN: wie wint het bergklassement in de Giro?

13:00
Indurain en Contador laten zich uit over Evenepoel: "Intelligent en grote motor" en "Laat het hem zelf eens ontdekken"

Indurain en Contador laten zich uit over Evenepoel: "Intelligent en grote motor" en "Laat het hem zelf eens ontdekken"

12:30
ONZE STERREN: wie volgt Peter Sagan op als winnaar van het puntenklassement?

ONZE STERREN: wie volgt Peter Sagan op als winnaar van het puntenklassement?

12:00
OFFICIEEL: Nederlans talent Shirin van Anrooij verlengt bij veldritploeg Baloise-Trek én wegploeg Trek-Segafredo

OFFICIEEL: Nederlans talent Shirin van Anrooij verlengt bij veldritploeg Baloise-Trek én wegploeg Trek-Segafredo

11:22
Krijgen we een enorme wielergekte in Giro? "Je moet hem naast Van der Poel zetten"

Krijgen we een enorme wielergekte in Giro? "Je moet hem naast Van der Poel zetten"

11:40
Wint Evenepoel ooit een grote ronde? Joseba Beloki is erg duidelijk in zijn mening

Wint Evenepoel ooit een grote ronde? Joseba Beloki is erg duidelijk in zijn mening

11:00
Ploegmaat blikt vooruit: "Die klim is daar voor Mathieu neergelegd" en "Later eigen kansen krijgen"

Ploegmaat blikt vooruit: "Die klim is daar voor Mathieu neergelegd" en "Later eigen kansen krijgen"

10:40
Theuns start met ambitie aan Giro: "Heb die kans nog niet vaak gehad"

Theuns start met ambitie aan Giro: "Heb die kans nog niet vaak gehad"

09:41
Quick-Step gelooft in Cavendish: "Teken van respect" en "Winnen moet hij zelf doen"

Quick-Step gelooft in Cavendish: "Teken van respect" en "Winnen moet hij zelf doen"

08:06
Sean Kelly gelooft in Evenepoel: "Hij kan grote ronde winnen, maar ..." en "Dat was fout van zijn ploeg"

Sean Kelly gelooft in Evenepoel: "Hij kan grote ronde winnen, maar ..." en "Dat was fout van zijn ploeg"

09:10
Thomas De Gendt wikt en weegt de kansen van zijn kopman

Thomas De Gendt wikt en weegt de kansen van zijn kopman

08:38
Mathieu van der Poel heeft een plan voor Giro: "Dat heb ik nog nooit gedaan"

Mathieu van der Poel heeft een plan voor Giro: "Dat heb ik nog nooit gedaan"

06:30
Daarom start Pidcock niet in de Giro

Daarom start Pidcock niet in de Giro

07:34
Philippe Gilbert erg kritisch: "Was echt wel schandalig, mag niet meer gebeuren"

Philippe Gilbert erg kritisch: "Was echt wel schandalig, mag niet meer gebeuren"

07:02
📷 Naar jaarlijkse gewoonte: de opvallende truitjes van EF Education-EasyPost voor de Giro

📷 Naar jaarlijkse gewoonte: de opvallende truitjes van EF Education-EasyPost voor de Giro

19:00
Voorgoed een band tussen Evenepoel, Gilbert en Luik-Bastenaken-Luik: "Philippe Gilbert is een wielerlegende" Interview

Voorgoed een band tussen Evenepoel, Gilbert en Luik-Bastenaken-Luik: "Philippe Gilbert is een wielerlegende"

04/05
🎥 📷 IN BEELD: Dit was de ploegvoorstelling van de Giro in Boedapest

🎥 📷 IN BEELD: Dit was de ploegvoorstelling van de Giro in Boedapest

20:00
Joao Almeida heeft veel vertrouwen en gaat vol voor het klassement in de Giro

Joao Almeida heeft veel vertrouwen en gaat vol voor het klassement in de Giro

04/05
Richard Carapaz wil voor de 2e keer de Ronde van Italië winnen

Richard Carapaz wil voor de 2e keer de Ronde van Italië winnen

18:29
Jason Tesson wint nipt de voor Gerben Thijssen in de massasprint en is de nieuwe leider in Duinkerke

Jason Tesson wint nipt de voor Gerben Thijssen in de massasprint en is de nieuwe leider in Duinkerke

04/05
Ambitieuze Mathieu van der Poel droomt van de roze trui

Ambitieuze Mathieu van der Poel droomt van de roze trui

04/05
Ook op Nederlandse ex-renner woog overleden van Wouter Weylandt: "Grote zwarte rand omheen die hele Giro"

Ook op Nederlandse ex-renner woog overleden van Wouter Weylandt: "Grote zwarte rand omheen die hele Giro"

04/05
Arlenis Sierra wint ook de 2e etappe in de Ruta del Sol

Arlenis Sierra wint ook de 2e etappe in de Ruta del Sol

04/05
Alberto Contador blijft bezige bij in wielerland: "Anders koersen dan vorige generaties"

Alberto Contador blijft bezige bij in wielerland: "Anders koersen dan vorige generaties"

04/05
Renner is zeker van zichzelf: "Beklim cols sneller dan Lance Armstrong"

Renner is zeker van zichzelf: "Beklim cols sneller dan Lance Armstrong"

04/05
Michel Wuyts verwacht veel van Belg in Giro: "Kan een paar keer aan zichzelf denken"

Michel Wuyts verwacht veel van Belg in Giro: "Kan een paar keer aan zichzelf denken"

04/05

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Mathieu Van Der Poel Remco Evenepoel Philippe Gilbert Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro Arnaud de Lie Gerben Thijssen Joao Almeida Dries De Bondt Mauri Vansevenant Tom Dumoulin Alberto Contador Velasco Arlenis Sierra Canadilla Wouter Weylandt Lotte Kopecky Caleb Ewan Edward Theuns Sam Welsford Arnaud Démare Anna Van Der Breggen Shirin van Anrooij

Nieuwste reacties

Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Arnaud De Lie reageert op opgelopen hersenschudding en opgave: "Ik was zeker dat ik ging winnen" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Teuns in bloedvorm, analisten laten zich uit over de zaak: "Neen, ik ben niet verrast" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over 'Dylan Teuns kiest mogelijk voor hereniging met ploegleider van BMC' EddyB EddyB over Topman van Jumbo Visma laat zich horen over zijn ploeg in de Giro EddyB EddyB over VOORBESCHOUWING: Wie kan bij afwezigheid van Tadej Pogacar hem in L-B-L opvolgen? EddyB EddyB over Remco Evenepoel kan volgens Philippe Gilbert Luik-Bastenaken-Luik dit jaar al winnen de_mettes de_mettes over Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl en UAE (zonder Tadej Pogacar) verkennen Luik-Bastenaken-Luik de_mettes de_mettes over Van Aert als knecht of als kopman naar Luik-Bastenaken-Luik? "Ik ken de hellingen en de volgorde goed" de_mettes de_mettes over Van der Poel maakt zijn doelen voor komende maanden duidelijk: "Er zullen koersen zijn die ik niet zal winnen" en "Mooie trui, maar ..." de_mettes de_mettes over De kopmannen-en vrouwen voor L-B-L gekend: Van Aert blikvanger in Luik, bij dames kans op historische treble Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen
© 2016-2022 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved