Astana nog tot zeker 2024 in het peloton

Het is al enkele jaren onrustig over de toekomst van Astana in het peloton. Het regime van Kazachstan was niet meer zo wielergezind. In 2021 kwam er zelfs een officiële shirtsponsor met Premier Tech, maar door conflicten met onder meer teambaas Alexandre Vinokourov was dat al na 1 seizoen gedaan.

Vanaf 2022 richtte de wielerploeg zich weer meer op zijn Kazachse achtergrond. Ondertussen heeft Vinokourov laten weten aan La Gazzetta dello Sport dat het team nog zeker in het peloton blijft tot 2024. Hij heeft garanties gekregen van de staat.

Bij Astana rijden onder meer Miguel Angel Lopez en Vincenzo Nibali.

Info @Gazzetta_it - Team principal of @AstanaQazTeam Alexander Vinokourov told us that the future of the team is sure till at least 2024, he received good guarantees from the state. 'Vino' should join this @giroditalia in Sicily, Miguel Angel Lopez is the pic for the GC