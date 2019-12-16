📷 In deze shirts moeten Sagan en co schitteren in 2020

BORA-hansgrohe stelde de nieuwe uitrustingen voor
Foto: © photonews
BORA-hansgrohe heeft zopas de uitrustingen voor 2020 bekendgemaakt. Het shirt is iets witter dan vorig jaar.
#MondayMotivation... new week, new kit 🙌🏼— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) December 16, 2019
What do you think of our @sportful kit for 2020?
We reckon this look for the #BandOfBrothers is 👌🏼#MondayMotivation #sportful #liveit #newkit #newweek #trainingcamp #Mallorca
Photo credit: @veloimages pic.twitter.com/GQKaeWll3o
