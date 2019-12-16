📷 In deze shirts moeten Sagan en co schitteren in 2020
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 0 reacties

BORA-hansgrohe stelde de nieuwe uitrustingen voor

📷 In deze shirts moeten Sagan en co schitteren in 2020
Foto: © photonews

BORA-hansgrohe heeft zopas de uitrustingen voor 2020 bekendgemaakt. Het shirt is iets witter dan vorig jaar.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender Download kalender
Peter Sagan

Meer nieuws

De Gendt: "Rijd Giro als voorbereiding op de Tour, nadien ligt alles open"

De Gendt: "Rijd Giro als voorbereiding op de Tour, nadien ligt alles open"

16:44
1
Tourrevelatie verkozen tot 'Wielrenner van het Jaar' in Duitsland

Tourrevelatie verkozen tot 'Wielrenner van het Jaar' in Duitsland

15:50
Van Aert en ander kopmannen van Jumbo-Visma stellen uitrustingen voor 2020 voor

Van Aert en ander kopmannen van Jumbo-Visma stellen uitrustingen voor 2020 voor

12:36
13
Lotto Soudal verlengt drie contracten tot 2022: "Razendsnelle sprinttrein verzekerd voor drie jaar"

Lotto Soudal verlengt drie contracten tot 2022: "Razendsnelle sprinttrein verzekerd voor drie jaar"

14:24
Na Bahrain (McLaren) gaat ook Team INEOS in zee met team uit Formule 1

Na Bahrain (McLaren) gaat ook Team INEOS in zee met team uit Formule 1

14:03
Teuns droomt van de Olympische Spelen en wil in 2020 schitteren in (Ronde van) Vlaanderen: "Of ik kan winnen?"

Teuns droomt van de Olympische Spelen en wil in 2020 schitteren in (Ronde van) Vlaanderen: "Of ik kan winnen?"

13:43
1
Begint Rebellin dan toch aan 29e profjaar in het peloton?

Begint Rebellin dan toch aan 29e profjaar in het peloton?

11:19
2
Dumoulin over meerdere kopmannen bij Jumbo-Visma: "Als iedereen een eerlijke kans krijgt, zie ik geen probleem"

Dumoulin over meerdere kopmannen bij Jumbo-Visma: "Als iedereen een eerlijke kans krijgt, zie ik geen probleem"

10:44
Team van Axel Merckx stelt een nieuwe renner voor: 19-jarige Portugees tekent voor een jaar

Team van Axel Merckx stelt een nieuwe renner voor: 19-jarige Portugees tekent voor een jaar

10:01
1
Timothy Dupont verloor het EK strandracen aan 'oneerlijke' Ivar Slik: "Ik vind dat heel triestig"

Timothy Dupont verloor het EK strandracen aan 'oneerlijke' Ivar Slik: "Ik vind dat heel triestig"

09:09
1
Bahrain-Merida kiest voor Mikel Landa als kopman in de Tour, Wout Poels krijgt een vrije rol

Bahrain-Merida kiest voor Mikel Landa als kopman in de Tour, Wout Poels krijgt een vrije rol

08:54
Primoz Roglic gaat Vuelta-titel niet verdedigen in 2020, Kruijswijk kopman bij Jumbo-Visma

Primoz Roglic gaat Vuelta-titel niet verdedigen in 2020, Kruijswijk kopman bij Jumbo-Visma

06:44
Spektakel gegarandeerd tijdens de Vuelta van 2020: Tourmalet en Angliru op het programma

Spektakel gegarandeerd tijdens de Vuelta van 2020: Tourmalet en Angliru op het programma

06:18
1
Ploegmaat Dylan Teuns erg onder de indruk van Van der Poel: "Eén van de grootste talenten die het wielrennen ooit zag"

Ploegmaat Dylan Teuns erg onder de indruk van Van der Poel: "Eén van de grootste talenten die het wielrennen ooit zag"

17/12
6
Van Avermaet voorspelt kortere carrières voor opkomende talenten: "Kerels als Remco vertellen je hoe het zit"

Van Avermaet voorspelt kortere carrières voor opkomende talenten: "Kerels als Remco vertellen je hoe het zit"

17/12
9
Giro lijkt nu al één van dé wielerevents van 2020 te worden met dank aan Spelen

Giro lijkt nu al één van dé wielerevents van 2020 te worden met dank aan Spelen

17/12
2
Jasper Philipsen gaat na Tourdebuut al zeker andere grote ronde rijden in 2020

Jasper Philipsen gaat na Tourdebuut al zeker andere grote ronde rijden in 2020

17/12
Sloveens talent doet plannen uit de doeken voor nieuw wielerseizoen en zet vol in op Tour en olympische wegrit

Sloveens talent doet plannen uit de doeken voor nieuw wielerseizoen en zet vol in op Tour en olympische wegrit

17/12
3
Veiling van onder meer truitje Evenepoel in Asse woensdagavond voor Warmste Week

Veiling van onder meer truitje Evenepoel in Asse woensdagavond voor Warmste Week

17/12
1
Timothy Dupont na nederlaag op EK strandwielrennen: "Ik ben bestolen"

Timothy Dupont na nederlaag op EK strandwielrennen: "Ik ben bestolen"

17/12
14
Greg Van Avermaet is nog niet zeker van plek in olympische selectie: "Ergens anders was ik er allang bij"

Greg Van Avermaet is nog niet zeker van plek in olympische selectie: "Ergens anders was ik er allang bij"

17/12
12
Matteo Trentin is nieuwe kopman bij CCC na Van Avermaet: "We vullen elkaar goed aan"

Matteo Trentin is nieuwe kopman bij CCC na Van Avermaet: "We vullen elkaar goed aan"

17/12
1
Greg Van Avermaet zet toon voor nieuw wielerseizoen: "Dan weet je waarom ik in de Ronde op was"

Greg Van Avermaet zet toon voor nieuw wielerseizoen: "Dan weet je waarom ik in de Ronde op was"

17/12
2
Julian Alaphilippe bedankt ploegmaats voor het afgelopen seizoen met duur horloge

Julian Alaphilippe bedankt ploegmaats voor het afgelopen seizoen met duur horloge

17/12
10
'Ineos maakt beslissing en laat Richard Carapaz in 2020 zijn Giro-titel verdedigen'

'Ineos maakt beslissing en laat Richard Carapaz in 2020 zijn Giro-titel verdedigen'

17/12
📷 Bardiani CSF Faizanè pakt uit met opvallende nieuwe wielershirts

📷 Bardiani CSF Faizanè pakt uit met opvallende nieuwe wielershirts

17/12
Jumbo-Visma stelt met HEMA gloednieuwe co-sponsor voor

Jumbo-Visma stelt met HEMA gloednieuwe co-sponsor voor

17/12
Zico Waeytens over nieuwe carrièrestap: "Sparren tegen Delfine Persoon? Ik zal slaag krijgen"

Zico Waeytens over nieuwe carrièrestap: "Sparren tegen Delfine Persoon? Ik zal slaag krijgen"

17/12
Wereldkampioen Mads Pedersen opent wielerseizoen in Tour Down Under, wellicht ook debuut in de Tour

Wereldkampioen Mads Pedersen opent wielerseizoen in Tour Down Under, wellicht ook debuut in de Tour

17/12
Mathieu van der Poel komt waarschijnlijk niet aan de start van de Vuelta: "Het is bijna onmogelijk"

Mathieu van der Poel komt waarschijnlijk niet aan de start van de Vuelta: "Het is bijna onmogelijk"

16/12
10
CCC begint met veel ambitie aan het nieuwe seizoen: "We willen een monument winnen"

CCC begint met veel ambitie aan het nieuwe seizoen: "We willen een monument winnen"

16/12
5
Movistar haalt voormalig profrenner binnen als nieuwe Head of Performance

Movistar haalt voormalig profrenner binnen als nieuwe Head of Performance

16/12
📷 Greg Van Avermaet toont nieuwe tenue CCC

📷 Greg Van Avermaet toont nieuwe tenue CCC

16/12
Lotto Soudal promoveert twee Belgische talenten

Lotto Soudal promoveert twee Belgische talenten

16/12
Van der Poel: "Op naar een nieuwe zegereeks"

Van der Poel: "Op naar een nieuwe zegereeks"

16/12
Aerts nadat hij Van der Poel klopte: "Zo slecht is het niet he?"

Aerts nadat hij Van der Poel klopte: "Zo slecht is het niet he?"

16/12

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Kalender

21/12/2019 Waaslandcross
22/12/2019 Citadelcross
26/12/2019 Heusden-Zolder
27/12/2019 Azencross
29/12/2019 Diegem
Wielerkalender Veldritkalender
Mathieu Van Der Poel Greg Van Avermaet Tom Dumoulin Diether Sweeck Jasper De Buyst Remco Evenepoel Thomas Pidcock Egan Arley Bernal Gomez Sanne Cant Toon Aerts Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro Marianne Vos Viktor Verschaeve Florian Vermeersch Jakob Fuglsang Peter Sagan Vincenzo Nibali Steven Kruijswijk Primoz Roglic Enrico Battaglin

Nieuwste reacties

Filip van kasteren Filip van kasteren over Van Aert en co stellen uitrustingen voor 2020 voor Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over "Cant moet pieken naar het WK" danny verelst danny verelst over Greg Van Avermaet zet toon voor nieuw wielerseizoen: "Dan weet je waarom ik in de Ronde op was" Adri d'Hont Adri d'Hont Adri d'Hont Adri d'Hont over Baasje van verdwaalde hond in Overijse doet verhaal: "Ik schaam me dood" antoine van de velde antoine van de velde over CCC begint met veel ambitie aan het nieuwe seizoen: "We willen een monument winnen" antoine van de velde antoine van de velde over Mathieu van der Poel komt waarschijnlijk niet aan de start van de Vuelta: "Het is bijna onmogelijk" Frans Hillen Frans Hillen over Oppermachtige Worst heerst in Druivencross, geen Belgische vrouwen op podium Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over 🎥 Annemarie Worst speelt haar specifieke kwaliteiten uit: "Ik voelde dat ik daardoor weg kon rijden bij de rest" Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over Van der Poel stoort zich nauwelijks aan loslopende hond en antwoordt als een kampioen Robert Rodenburg Robert Rodenburg over Slaagt Thibau Nys binnen een paar jaar bij de profs? "Zie het niet zitten om als vijftiende of twintigste rond te rijden" Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst
© 2016-2019 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved