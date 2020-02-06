Alaphilippe en Jungels voeren The Wolfpack aan in Colombia

Julian Alaphilippe en Bob Jungels voeren The Wolfpack aan in het Zuid-Amerikaanse land. Alaphilippe eindigde in de twee eerste edities in de top tien en won er vorig jaar de puntentrui.

Naast Jungels en Alaphilippe trekken ook lvaro Hodeg, Mikkel Honoré, Jannik Steimle en Bert Van Lerberghe naar Colombia.

We are happy to return to the beautiful and spectacular @TourColombiaUCI, where we'll line up a strong six-man squad featuring three former stage winners: https://t.co/BUduo5T13X pic.twitter.com/TJXBgUD6Rd