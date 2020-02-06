Alaphilippe en Jungels voeren The Wolfpack aan in Colombia
Julian Alaphilippe en Bob Jungels zijn de speerpunten van Deceuninck - Quick-Step in Colombia

Foto: © photonews

Van 11 tot 16 februari wordt de Ronde van Colombia gereden. Deceuninck - Quick-Step heeft nu de zeskoppige selectie bekendgemaakt.

Julian Alaphilippe en Bob Jungels voeren The Wolfpack aan in het Zuid-Amerikaanse land. Alaphilippe eindigde in de twee eerste edities in de top tien en won er vorig jaar de puntentrui.

Naast Jungels en Alaphilippe trekken ook lvaro Hodeg, Mikkel Honoré, Jannik Steimle en Bert Van Lerberghe naar Colombia.

Bob Jungels
Julian Alaphilippe

