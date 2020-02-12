Dumoulin moet hoogtestage laten schieten en stelt seizoensdebuut verder uit

Tom Dumoulin moet opnieuw een paar koersen uit zijn programma schrappen
Foto: © photonews
Zijn gezondheid laat Tom Dumoulin andermaal in de steek. De Nederlander moest zijn seizoensdebuut in de Ronde van Valencia al uitstellen door ziekte en heeft nu nog meer slecht nieuws.
De renner voor Jumbo Visma voelt zich nog steeds niet kiplekker en moet daardoor de geplande hoogtestage aan zich laten voorbijgaan.
Hij laat ook Tirreno-Adriatico (vanaf 11 maart) en Milaan-Sanremo (21 maart) schieten om weer volledig op krachten te kunnen komen.
Unfortunately I had to abandon Valencia last week. I would’ve flown to altitude camp this Thursday to prepare the next races, but we have to postpone until I feel 100% again. We will change my racing schedule by skipping Tirreno and MSR to allow me the time I need to get back on full strength again. It’s such a shame because I was feeling amazing and I couldn’t wait for the season to start. Too bad I need to wait a little longer now. To quote the famous philosopher RUN DMC: 🎼 ‘It’s like that, and that’s the way it is’ 🎼