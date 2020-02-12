Dumoulin moet hoogtestage laten schieten en stelt seizoensdebuut verder uit
Simon Wauters
Simon Wauters
| 16 reacties

Tom Dumoulin moet opnieuw een paar koersen uit zijn programma schrappen

Dumoulin moet hoogtestage laten schieten en stelt seizoensdebuut verder uit
Foto: © photonews

Zijn gezondheid laat Tom Dumoulin andermaal in de steek. De Nederlander moest  zijn seizoensdebuut in de Ronde van Valencia al uitstellen door ziekte en heeft nu nog meer slecht nieuws.

De renner voor Jumbo Visma voelt zich nog steeds niet kiplekker en moet daardoor de geplande hoogtestage aan zich laten voorbijgaan.

Hij laat ook Tirreno-Adriatico (vanaf 11 maart) en Milaan-Sanremo (21 maart) schieten om weer volledig op krachten te kunnen komen.

16 reacties
Tom Dumoulin

