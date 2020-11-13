Australiër kan aan revalidatie beginnen: hij is geopereerd aan zijn knie na zware blessure die hij opliep in de Vuelta

Jay McCarthy is in een gespecialiseerd ziekenhuis in Duitsland geopereerd aan zijn knie. De Australiër van BORA-hansgrohe liep in de Vuelta een complex knietrauma op. Het zal dan ook nog een tijdje duren voor hij opnieuw volledig hersteld is.

