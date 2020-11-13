Australiër kan aan revalidatie beginnen: hij is geopereerd aan zijn knie na zware blessure die hij opliep in de Vuelta
Nils Wens
| 0 reacties

Jay McCarthy is geopereerd aan zijn knie

Australiër kan aan revalidatie beginnen: hij is geopereerd aan zijn knie na zware blessure die hij opliep in de Vuelta
Foto: © photonews

Jay McCarthy liep in de Vuelta een zware blessure op aan de knie. Het gaat om een complex knietrauma en zijn ploeg, BORA-hansgrohe, heeft laten weten dat hij ondertussen geopereerd is.

Jay McCarthy is in een gespecialiseerd ziekenhuis in Duitsland geopereerd aan zijn knie. De Australiër van BORA-hansgrohe liep in de Vuelta een complex knietrauma op. Het zal dan ook nog een tijdje duren voor hij opnieuw volledig hersteld is. 

