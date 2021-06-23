Deceuninck - Quick-Step komt met groot nieuws: nieuw contract tot 2027(!)
Foto: © photonews
Groot nieuws op woensdagnamiddag van bij Deceuninck - Quick-Step. De formatie heeft een contractverlenging beet. En wat voor één.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step gaat voor de continuïteit, zoveel is duidelijk. Het project voor de komende jaren - onder meer een ploeg bouwen rond Remco Evenepoel - is volop in werking.
We are very happy and proud to announce that Deceuninck - Quick-Step - the most successful team in the world - and @iamspecialized, who have been a huge part of our success in recent years, have signed a contract extension until the end of 2027: https://t.co/sMtIpttAKv pic.twitter.com/y5m5EMIXEZ— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 23, 2021
En daar hoort ook een goede fiets bij, uiteraard. Daarom gaat het team nu langer in zee met fietsenmerk Specialized.
De ploeg liet via de sociale media weten dat ze verder gaan tot minstens 2027 met Specialized om zo net als de voorbije jaren nog veel meer successen te boeken samen.
