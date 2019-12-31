Reus van meer dan twee meter en voormalig nationaal kampioen stopt op 27ste al met koersen

Er is nog een renner uit het profpeloton van 2019 die niet als wielrenner mee de overstap maakt naar 2020. Voor Connor Dunne is het welletjes geweest: hij hangt zijn fiets aan de haak. De Ier was op zijn zachtst gezegd een opvallend figuur.

Daar had zijn lengte in de eerste plaats mee te maken. Conor Dunne is 2m04. Er kon dus niet naast hem gekeken worden. De voorbije jaren zat hij ook meermaals in de lange vlucht op het WK. Qua uitslagen boekte hij één uitschieter in zijn carrière: de overwinning in het Iers kampioenschap op de weg in 2018.

Dit jaar nam hij deel aan onder andere de E3 BinckBank Classic en eindigde hij nog bij de eerste twintig in de twaalfde etappe van de Giro. Bij Israel Cycling Academy was hij een ploegmaat van Ben Hermans. Dunne gaat nu op zoek naar een nieuwe uitdaging buiten de wielersport.