Reus van meer dan twee meter en voormalig nationaal kampioen stopt op 27ste al met koersen

Conor Dunne zet een punt achter zijn wielerloopbaan
Foto: © photonews
Er is nog een renner uit het profpeloton van 2019 die niet als wielrenner mee de overstap maakt naar 2020. Voor Connor Dunne is het welletjes geweest: hij hangt zijn fiets aan de haak. De Ier was op zijn zachtst gezegd een opvallend figuur.
Daar had zijn lengte in de eerste plaats mee te maken. Conor Dunne is 2m04. Er kon dus niet naast hem gekeken worden. De voorbije jaren zat hij ook meermaals in de lange vlucht op het WK. Qua uitslagen boekte hij één uitschieter in zijn carrière: de overwinning in het Iers kampioenschap op de weg in 2018.
Dit jaar nam hij deel aan onder andere de E3 BinckBank Classic en eindigde hij nog bij de eerste twintig in de twaalfde etappe van de Giro. Bij Israel Cycling Academy was hij een ploegmaat van Ben Hermans. Dunne gaat nu op zoek naar een nieuwe uitdaging buiten de wielersport.
I've been pretty quiet on my plans for next year, enjoying some time with my family and taking a break from everything. Next year I'll be hanging up the race wheels for good. Racing bikes was an adventure I'll never forget, that I shared with so many incredible people. It's hard to say goodbye to something that has motivated/driven me for so long but now felt like the right time to put my energy into a new challenge and I'm so excited about what comes next. I'm proud of what I managed within the sport, most of the time I got an absolute kicking but every now and then I managed to win the odd race with myself and I feel I always gave all I had in the process . However it wasn't the races or results that I'll look back on (not that I have many results to look back on 😂).. but its the people, places, experiences that will stay with me. Most important of all however, without cycling, I'd have never bumped into the most amazing girl I've ever met in my life and for this I'll be eternally grateful above all else. I'd like to say a massive massive thank you to everyone who helped me along the way, your support meant everything to me 🙏🚲 Yours in porridge, Conor x
