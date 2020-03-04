Massale steunbetuigingen - ook uit Belgische hoek - stromen binnen na overlijden Nicolas Portal

De wielerwereld is - alweer - in shock. Nicolas Portal zal niet langer rond de koers terug te vinden zijn. De Fransman is op zijn veertigste overleden aan een hartaanval. Eens het nieuws bekendgeraakte, kwam er een grote stroom van steunbetuigingen op gang voor zijn ploeg, familie en vrienden.

Christopher Froome werkte met hem samen bij Team Ineos en noemt hem één van de vriendelijkste mensen met wie hij samenwerkte en geeft aan dat hij iemand was die het leven ten volle beleefde. Ook onder andere Philippe Gilbert en Edward Theuns betuigen hun medeleven met de naasten van Portal.

So sad to hear the shocking news that @TeamINEOS team director Nicolas Portal passed away. Just 40 years old. So unfair. Big thoughts to his family and team. #onefamily — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) March 3, 2020

We are in shock and saddened by this dreadful news. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to @TeamINEOS, the family and friends of Nicolas Portal, a man who loved life and cycling, but was taken too soon from this world. — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) March 3, 2020

Only 40.... RIP... A lot of strength to friends family and collegues!!!😔 https://t.co/GkMSoPDLFe — Edward Theuns (@EdwardTheuns) March 3, 2020

My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico pic.twitter.com/vfYF9slMQ3 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) March 3, 2020

No words can take away the pain. But we want to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Nico Portal, his loved ones and @TeamINEOS #RIP 💫 pic.twitter.com/uVL7xND8WY — Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans Cycling Team (@CircusWGT) March 3, 2020