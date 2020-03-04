Massale steunbetuigingen - ook uit Belgische hoek - stromen binnen na overlijden Nicolas Portal
Kevin Vanbuggenhout
Kevin Vanbuggenhout
| 8 reacties

Hele wielerwereld leeft mee met de familie van Nicolas Portal

Massale steunbetuigingen - ook uit Belgische hoek - stromen binnen na overlijden Nicolas Portal
Foto: © photonews

De wielerwereld is - alweer - in shock. Nicolas Portal zal niet langer rond de koers terug te vinden zijn. De Fransman is op zijn veertigste overleden aan een hartaanval. Eens het nieuws bekendgeraakte, kwam er een grote stroom van steunbetuigingen op gang voor zijn ploeg, familie en vrienden.

Christopher Froome werkte met hem samen bij Team Ineos en noemt hem één van de vriendelijkste mensen met wie hij samenwerkte en geeft aan dat hij iemand was die het leven ten volle beleefde. Ook onder andere Philippe Gilbert en Edward Theuns betuigen hun medeleven met de naasten van Portal.

Nicolas Portal

