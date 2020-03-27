Teams reageren enthousiast op 'virtuele' Ronde van Zwitserland

Heel wat teams reageren enthousiast op de 'virtuele' Ronde van Zwitserland
Foto: © photonews
Vrijdag werd bekend dat Velon een virtuele Ronde van Zwitserland zou organiseren. Verschillende teams reageerden al enthousiast.
Drie renners per (prof)team zouden mogen aantreden in vijf virtuele etappes op delen van het echte circuit.
In koersloze tijden is dat genoeg om voor heel wat enthousiasme te zorgen.
Such a great idea! We are really looking forward to this!https://t.co/86Pi8Dd2su https://t.co/7lZHWMXeWY pic.twitter.com/tkzrJF6ua3— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) March 27, 2020
Great idea! Count us in! #samenoverwinnen https://t.co/5lzc3FD6gl— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 27, 2020
Bring on the racing 😍— Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) March 27, 2020
We can't wait for "The Digital Swiss 5” next month! 5 individual races on parts of the same parcours planned for the @tds, all on our @Elite_cycling trainers!
💻https://t.co/I12pkA7VGh pic.twitter.com/WSCeN2Rybv
Enrico Poitschke Head DS: “We are excited about this new opportunity with @Velon , @tds and @gorouvy .We think this is a step that will also be wholeheartedly welcomed by our riders and fans and we are very curious to see where this will lead us." https://t.co/dZkY0cwb0G— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) March 27, 2020
