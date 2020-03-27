Teams reageren enthousiast op 'virtuele' Ronde van Zwitserland

Drie renners per (prof)team zouden mogen aantreden in vijf virtuele etappes op delen van het echte circuit.

In koersloze tijden is dat genoeg om voor heel wat enthousiasme te zorgen.

Bring on the racing 😍 We can't wait for "The Digital Swiss 5” next month! 5 individual races on parts of the same parcours planned for the @tds , all on our @Elite_cycling trainers! 💻 https://t.co/I12pkA7VGh pic.twitter.com/WSCeN2Rybv

Enrico Poitschke Head DS: “We are excited about this new opportunity with @Velon , @tds and @gorouvy .We think this is a step that will also be wholeheartedly welcomed by our riders and fans and we are very curious to see where this will lead us." https://t.co/dZkY0cwb0G