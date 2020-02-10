Magnus Cort trekt aan alarmbel: "Geen enkele dopingcontrole in deze koers!"

Foto: © photonews
Met zijn 27 is Magnus Cort zeker één van de renners die het klappen van de zweep kent. De Deen heeft dan ook zo zijn eigen visie op het huidige wielrennen. Hij pleit voor nog meer dopingcontroles.
Magnus Cort rijdt dit jaar voor Education First en heeft net meegedaan in de Ster van Bessèges. Op sportief vlak was het een goede ervaring voor hem en zijn ploeg, maar over iets anders was Magnus Cort wel niet te spreken. Namelijk over het aantal uitgevoerde dopingcontroles.
De Scandinaviër hoopt dat de strijd tegen de doping nog kan opgevoerd worden. In de Ster van Bessèges liet dat volgens hem te wensen over. "Er was geen enkele dopingcontrole in deze koers!" Dat staat te lezen op zijn Instagramaccount.
First race of the season and with @efprocycling is done and dusted. What a race we had as a team. And a big thanks to all my teammates and staff for the help and a very nice week. We won 2 stages and 2 second places and a third place on a stage as well. Second in GC, winner of teams classification and the points jersey. I Finish second on the ITT yesterday behind my teammate @albertobettio , it is never a good feeling to be second but I must also be happy that I did my best ITT ever. But it is unfortunately not all good this week, there was never any Doping control at this race!!! I don’t understand how it is even allowed to have a race on this level with 7 world tour teams on the start line without doping control? I my opinion that is simply not okay @uci_cycling photo credit: Katrine Junique and photosirotti #cycling #cannondale #itishardtobeacyclist #ITT #nocontrol #notgoodenough #etoilebesseges #NoDopingControl #stepitup #rapha #poc #vision #vittoria
"Ik begrijp niet hoe het nog maar toegelaten is om geen dopingcontroles uit te voeren in een koers met zeven WorldTour-ploegen", vervolgt Magnus Cort. "Naar mijn mening is dat niet oké, UCI."
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.