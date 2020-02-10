Magnus Cort trekt aan alarmbel: "Geen enkele dopingcontrole in deze koers!"

Met zijn 27 is Magnus Cort zeker één van de renners die het klappen van de zweep kent. De Deen heeft dan ook zo zijn eigen visie op het huidige wielrennen. Hij pleit voor nog meer dopingcontroles.

Magnus Cort rijdt dit jaar voor Education First en heeft net meegedaan in de Ster van Bessèges. Op sportief vlak was het een goede ervaring voor hem en zijn ploeg, maar over iets anders was Magnus Cort wel niet te spreken. Namelijk over het aantal uitgevoerde dopingcontroles.

De Scandinaviër hoopt dat de strijd tegen de doping nog kan opgevoerd worden. In de Ster van Bessèges liet dat volgens hem te wensen over. "Er was geen enkele dopingcontrole in deze koers!" Dat staat te lezen op zijn Instagramaccount.

"Ik begrijp niet hoe het nog maar toegelaten is om geen dopingcontroles uit te voeren in een koers met zeven WorldTour-ploegen", vervolgt Magnus Cort. "Naar mijn mening is dat niet oké, UCI."