Overzicht: welke renners zijn er bij in de Critérium du Dauphiné?

Een overzicht van de deelnemers in de Criterium du Dauphiné
Vanaf woensdag staat de Critérium du Dauphiné op het programma. De Franse rittenkoers kan elk jaar op een sterk deelnemersveld rekenen en het is dit seizoen niet anders. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele selecties.
De selecties van Trek Segafredo en Team INEOS hebben we eerder vandaag al bekendgemaakt. Zo is Richie Porte de kopman bij Trek-Segafredo en rekent Team INEOS op Chris Froome, Egan Bernal en Geraint Thomas. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele andere selecties. Ook deze selecties zijn vandaag bekendgemaakt.
Circus–Wanty Gobert
5️⃣ mountain top finishes 🏁 & 2️⃣8️⃣ categorized climbs ⛰ are waiting for us at the @dauphine!— Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans Cycling Team (@CircusWGT) August 10, 2020
🇧🇪 @Jan_Bakelants
🇫🇷 Jérémy Bellicaud
🇧🇪 @Tom_degand
🇫🇷 @FabienDoubey
🇦🇺 @AEclimber
🇧🇪 @Quintenhermans
🇧🇪 @Xandro_Meurisse #Dauphiné #CWGT #AnythingCanHappen #RideForAntoine pic.twitter.com/WlJn7U4NOz
Astana
Our team for @dauphine 2020🇫🇷:— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) August 10, 2020
🇨🇴@SupermanlopezN
🇰🇿@AlexeyLutsenko3
🇪🇸Gorka Izagirre
🇪🇸@OmarFraile
🇪🇸@LLEONSANCHEZ
🇪🇷@MeraKudus
🇰🇿@NikitaStalnov #Dauphiné #AstanaProTeam#AlgaAstana pic.twitter.com/Katl03YXEv
Lotto-Soudal
Heading to a quite tough edition of 🇫🇷 #Dauphiné on Wednesday with the following seven riders ⛰️👇 pic.twitter.com/ATCxVAVqhr— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 10, 2020
Bora-Hansgrohe
🇫🇷 #Dauphiné— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) August 10, 2020
The @dauphine is almost here! We're lining up at the five-day stage race with:
🇩🇪 @EmuBuchmann
🇦🇹 @gro_felix
🇩🇪 @lennardkaemna
🇦🇹 @muehlberger_94
🇮🇹 @Daniel87Oss
🇸🇰 @petosagan
🇩🇪 @andi_schilli pic.twitter.com/x9Sr7cKlJc
Arkéa–Samsic
Notre composition d’équipe pour le Criterium du Dauphiné— Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) August 10, 2020
Our line up for the Critérium du Dauphiné @cmarkea @SamsicFrance @dauphine pic.twitter.com/AwMDVcEF5s
UAE Team Emirates
Our guys are all set for the @dauphine which starts Wednesday - here's our line-up! 🇫🇷@TamauPogi 🇸🇮@davideformolo 🇮🇹@Kristoff87 🇳🇴@iamdlax 🇪🇸@VSLaengen 🇳🇴@sebystrom 🇳🇴@PolancJan 🇸🇮#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/IyQfwIz7g4— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) August 10, 2020
Groupama–FDJ
Deuxième course de @ThibautPinot depuis la reprise : le @dauphine !— Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) August 10, 2020
C'est dans deux jours et voici notre compo d'équipe ⤵ pic.twitter.com/tK3F8DH7ZQ
B&B Hotels–Vital Concept
✊ Après sa reprise victorieuse en Savoie, @PierroooRolland se présentera mercredi au départ d'un @dauphine raccourci et exigeant à la tête du @BBHotels_VC.— B&B HOTELS - VITAL CONCEPT P/B KTM (@BBHotels_VC) August 10, 2020
🗓 Du 12 au 16 août.
✏ @FRJ_design x #MenInGlaz #Dauphine l #ThereIsNoTry pic.twitter.com/vF14tCsScK
Total Direct Énergie
[J-3 @dauphine 🇫🇷] Découvrez nos engagés ⚡— Team Total Direct Energie (@TDE_ProCycling) August 9, 2020
🇫🇷 @sicard_romain
🇫🇷 @CousinJerom
🇫🇷 @mat_burgaudeau
🇮🇹 @Bonifazio_993
🇫🇷 @fabien_grellier
🇪🇪 R. Taaramäe
🇫🇷 @GeoffSoupe #AllezTotalDirectEnergie #Dauphiné
