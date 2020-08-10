Overzicht: welke renners zijn er bij in de Critérium du Dauphiné?

Vanaf woensdag staat de Critérium du Dauphiné op het programma. De Franse rittenkoers kan elk jaar op een sterk deelnemersveld rekenen en het is dit seizoen niet anders. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele selecties.

De selecties van Trek Segafredo en Team INEOS hebben we eerder vandaag al bekendgemaakt. Zo is Richie Porte de kopman bij Trek-Segafredo en rekent Team INEOS op Chris Froome, Egan Bernal en Geraint Thomas. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele andere selecties. Ook deze selecties zijn vandaag bekendgemaakt.

Circus–Wanty Gobert

Astana

Lotto-Soudal

Heading to a quite tough edition of 🇫🇷 #Dauphiné on Wednesday with the following seven riders ⛰️👇 pic.twitter.com/ATCxVAVqhr — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 10, 2020

Bora-Hansgrohe

Arkéa–Samsic

Notre composition d’équipe pour le Criterium du Dauphiné



Our line up for the Critérium du Dauphiné @cmarkea @SamsicFrance @dauphine pic.twitter.com/AwMDVcEF5s — Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) August 10, 2020

UAE Team Emirates

Groupama–FDJ

Deuxième course de @ThibautPinot depuis la reprise : le @dauphine !



C'est dans deux jours et voici notre compo d'équipe ⤵ pic.twitter.com/tK3F8DH7ZQ — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) August 10, 2020

B&B Hotels–Vital Concept

✊ Après sa reprise victorieuse en Savoie, @PierroooRolland se présentera mercredi au départ d'un @dauphine raccourci et exigeant à la tête du @BBHotels_VC.



🗓 Du 12 au 16 août.



✏ @FRJ_design x #MenInGlaz #Dauphine l #ThereIsNoTry pic.twitter.com/vF14tCsScK — B&B HOTELS - VITAL CONCEPT P/B KTM (@BBHotels_VC) August 10, 2020

Total Direct Énergie