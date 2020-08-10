Overzicht: welke renners zijn er bij in de Critérium du Dauphiné?
Een overzicht van de deelnemers in de Criterium du Dauphiné

Vanaf woensdag staat de Critérium du Dauphiné op het programma. De Franse rittenkoers kan elk jaar op een sterk deelnemersveld rekenen en het is dit seizoen niet anders. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele selecties.

De selecties van Trek Segafredo en Team INEOS hebben we eerder vandaag al bekendgemaakt. Zo is Richie Porte de kopman bij Trek-Segafredo en rekent Team INEOS op Chris Froome, Egan Bernal en Geraint Thomas. Hieronder vindt u een overzicht van enkele andere selecties. Ook deze selecties zijn vandaag bekendgemaakt. 

Circus–Wanty Gobert

Astana

Lotto-Soudal

Bora-Hansgrohe

Arkéa–Samsic

UAE Team Emirates

Groupama–FDJ

B&B Hotels–Vital Concept

Total Direct Énergie

Lotto Soudal
Astana Pro Team

