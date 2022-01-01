📷 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team maakt tenue bekend voor het nieuwe wielerjaar
Foto: © photonews
Bij de ploeg van Patrick Lefevere zijn er heel wat veranderingen naar volgend seizoen toe. Zo gaat de naam veranderen van Deceuninck-Quick-Step naar Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team en er is ook een nieuwe tenue. De tenue kan u hieronder terugvinden.
We are happy and proud to team up with @CastelliCycling - who boasts a long history of innovation and domination in the pro cycling peloton - and give you our beautiful 2022 kit!https://t.co/XzLQX4hcCf— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) January 1, 2022
Photo: @jeredgruber pic.twitter.com/R393Zw137a
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.