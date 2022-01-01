📷 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team maakt tenue bekend voor het nieuwe wielerjaar

📷 Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team maakt tenue bekend voor het nieuwe wielerjaar
Foto: © photonews

Bij de ploeg van Patrick Lefevere zijn er heel wat veranderingen naar volgend seizoen toe. Zo gaat de naam veranderen van Deceuninck-Quick-Step naar Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team en er is ook een nieuwe tenue. De tenue kan u hieronder terugvinden.

Wout van Aert na zege in Baal: "Ik haal de problemen onnodig op mijn nek, maar op deze manier winnen zorgt wel voor meer ontlading"

17:14
Wout van Aert kent wat problemen in Grote Prijs Sven Nys, maar pakt wel zevende zege op rij

16:11
Nieuwe zege voor Lucinda Brand, al had de wereldkampioene het niet onder de markt met een sterke Alvarado

15:23
12 jaar later: Vader van overleden renner Frederiek Nolf sterft ook in zijn slaap

11:13
'Colbrelli neemt niet deel aan de Giro d'Italia van dit jaar'

10:54
Yves Lampaert blikt terug, maar kijkt ook vooruit: "Concurrentie is heel groot"

09:19
5 renners die 2021 afsluiten hopend op een beter 2022: Van Avermaet en Naesen moeten dit jaar achter zich laten

19:00
Het is 2022! Wielerkrant wenst u een gelukkig nieuw jaar!

00:00
Iljo Keisse sluit 2021 af met zeer precieze trainingsrit met collega's: "Met dank aan parcoursbouwer Tiesj Benoot"

18:05
Alaphilippe op laatste dag van 2021 over behalen tweede wereldtitel: "Trui eren in elke koers met de Wolfpack!"

17:45
Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB ziet Zwitsers talent vertrekken naar het grote UAE

31/12/2021
Europees kampioen houdt het op slechts één gemiste cross, ploegmaat Thijs Aerts neemt rustdag op 01/01

31/12/2021
Jan Ullrich is recent maar nipt aan de dood ontsnapt: "Had zware bloedvergiftiging, drugstest was negatief"

31/12/2021
Alpecin-Fenix zwaait Marcel Meisen uit na vijf jaar en nationale titels in het veld en op de weg

31/12/2021
Wout van Aert ontvangt op de cross zijn nieuwe trofee voor 'Sportman van het Jaar'

30/12/2021
21-jarige Nederlandse verklaart ongelooflijke succes van SD Worx: "Maakt niet uit wie wint, zolang het één van ons is"

31/12/2021
Wedstrijd in Bretagne verwacht Lotto Soudal-speerpunt Caleb Ewan alvast aan de start

31/12/2021
Bondscoach Vanthourenhout gaat ervan uit dat WK-deelname Wout van Aert voorlopig niet aan de orde is

31/12/2021
Michael Vanthourenhout heeft zich knap verweerd tegen Wout van Aert, maar moest uiteindelijk tevreden zijn met tweede plaats: "Ik voelde dat hij veel te sterk was"

30/12/2021
Pidcock hoopt op WK met Wout en Mathieu, want anders...: "Welke waarde heeft een wereldtitel dan?"

31/12/2021
Tom Dumoulin geeft duiding bij de aanpak die hij bij zijn volgende grote ronde in 2022 wil hanteren

31/12/2021
Boonen en Albert komen terug op WK en spanningen tussen Wout en Remco: "Het domste wat we konden doen"

31/12/2021
📷 Daar zijn de Poulidor-kleuren van Alpecin-Fenix opnieuw: kinderen van Antwerpse wielerclub zullen deze dragen

31/12/2021
Het jaar 2021: De Cauwer herhaalt standpunt over WK wielrennen, Dedecker zag een andere 'Sportman van het Jaar'

31/12/2021
"Stay Strong Amy": prachtige boodschap van Italiaanse pistiers ter ondersteuning van Nederlandse renster in coma

31/12/2021
Lotto-renner Frison blikt terug op een jaar met pech en revalidatie: "Ik ben iemand die steeds terug zal vechten"

31/12/2021
Toon Aerts doet goede zaak en is de nieuwe leider in de X2O Badkamers Trofee-klassement: "Ik focus mij nu op dit klassement"

30/12/2021
Wout van Aert is voorlopig niet af te stoppen in het veldrijden en boekt zesde zege op rij: "Ik heb het erg naar mijn zin"

30/12/2021
Thibau Nys kan na een lange tijd eindelijk nog eens winnen: "Het doet enorm veel deugd"

30/12/2021
Deceuninck-Quick-Step neemt afscheid van vijf renners: "Bedankt voor de vele mooie momenten, jongens!"

30/12/2021
INEOS Grenadiers zakt met heel wat sterke renners af naar de Giro: Carapaz wordt de kopman, ook Tom Pidcock en Geoghegan Hart zijn van de partij

30/12/2021
Belgische ploegmaat van Peter Sagan pikt ook enkele veldritten mee: "Ik wilde weten of een veldrit echt zo intens was"

30/12/2021
Dedecker wil wél nog naar Raad van State om publiek op BK te krijgen: "Klaar om dit recht te zetten"

30/12/2021
Zal er dan toch publiek welkom zijn op het BK veldrijden? "Goede hoop dat we iets kunnen veranderen"

30/12/2021
🎥 Deceuninck-Quick-Step pakt uit met straffe documentaire over prestaties van Cavendish in de Tour de France

30/12/2021
Ervaren Fransman houdt het voor bekeken als renner: "Een grote dank aan iedereen voor het volgen en aanmoedigen van mij gedurende al deze jaren"

30/12/2021

01/01/2022 Baal
02/01/2022 Hulst
04/01/2022 Gullegem
05/01/2022 Herentals
10/01/2022 Otegem
Wout Van Aert Mathieu Van Der Poel Thibau Nys Lucinda Brand Thomas Pidcock Toon Aerts Lars Van Der Haar Ben Turner Sven Vanthourenhout Mark Cavendish Tom Dumoulin Yves Lampaert Damien Gaudin Lonneke Uneken Sonny Colbrelli Anna Van Der Breggen Frederiek Nolf Caleb Ewan Marcel Meisen Christophe Roodhooft

