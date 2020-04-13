Fien Lammertyn bedwingt als eerste Belgische de 'virtuele Everest' na huzarenstukje van bijna 16 uur (!)
Met de fiets de Mount Everest oprijden is onmogelijk, maar op de rollen kan het wel. Fien Lammertyn speelde het als eerste Belgische vrouw klaar.
De uitdaging die renners krijgen voorgeschoteld als ze zich aan de 'Everesting Challenge' wagen: 268,5 kilometer afleggen en een hoogteverschil van 10.738 meter. Een haast onmogelijke taak, maar niet voor Fien Lammertyn.
De wielerfanate postte op Instagram een foto met het bewijs dat ze de heldentocht had afgelegd. Ze deed er maar liefst 15 uur en 46 minuten over. "Het was een fantastische ervaring. Ik heb er heel hard van genoten. Niet elke seconde, maar toch bijna de hele rit", voegde ze er met een knipoog aan toe.
Today was a Stay at Home Leg Day 2.0 😝🙈. So I did this thing called vEveresting (climbing 8848 vertical meters) & High Rouleurs Society (10.000 vertical meters) I was on the stationary bike for 15h46m, rode 268km & climbed 10.738 meters (The plan was to hit 11.000 but then technology failed 🤷🏼♀️) Anyway, it was an awesome experience!! I enjoyed it big time, not all the time but almost the whole time 🤪 Thnx @cyclinglibra for this cool idea 😊 Big up for all of you who supported me, who send me messages 🤗🙏🏼 & especially @pjkindermans, @redviking & @fabmer80 who joined me for some laps! You guys rock 🤙🏼🤗😘💜🙏🏼 . . . #vEveresting #worldlycraparty #gozwift #zwift #cycling #indoorcycling #pedalingpinkpanther #vegansofig #vegan
Flashback to the worst day of my life: @capeepic 2012 stage 5 🤢. We were in the saddle for 9 hours (of which I cried 7 hours non stop, remember this @mertenssara 🙈) I battled hypothermia (yes you read that correct, hypothermia in South Africa 🤷🏼♀️🙄). My heart rate didn't go higher than 100 bpm but it felt like I was riding in the red-line zone all the time. It was just pure horror 🤮😖. Tomorrow I will attempt a vEveresting (climbing virtual 8848 vertical meters) + if my body is still okay, I wanna push through 10.000 meters. This time hypothermia won’t be my biggest competition, au contraire, dehydration & overheating will, along with the boredom of being for hours on a stationary bike 🙈. I'm curieus how much I will enjoy the suffering now 😝😅 Will I cry or not 🤷🏼♀️🤣🤣🤣. . If you’re on Zwift and you want to pedal along some k’s with me: you can find me at Alpe du Zwift from 3h30 this night. If everything goes right, I think I ll need 15 hours to complete the 10.000 meters so you can find me there the whole day 😝 . . . #capeepic #vEveresting #everesting #worldlycraparty #lavieenrose #pedalingpinkpanther #gozwift #zwift #stayhome #cycling
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.