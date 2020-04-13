Fien Lammertyn bedwingt als eerste Belgische de 'virtuele Everest' na huzarenstukje van bijna 16 uur (!)

Met de fiets de Mount Everest oprijden is onmogelijk, maar op de rollen kan het wel. Fien Lammertyn speelde het als eerste Belgische vrouw klaar.

De uitdaging die renners krijgen voorgeschoteld als ze zich aan de 'Everesting Challenge' wagen: 268,5 kilometer afleggen en een hoogteverschil van 10.738 meter. Een haast onmogelijke taak, maar niet voor Fien Lammertyn.

De wielerfanate postte op Instagram een foto met het bewijs dat ze de heldentocht had afgelegd. Ze deed er maar liefst 15 uur en 46 minuten over. "Het was een fantastische ervaring. Ik heb er heel hard van genoten. Niet elke seconde, maar toch bijna de hele rit", voegde ze er met een knipoog aan toe.