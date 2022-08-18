Opnieuw corona bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl: ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck test net voor de Vuelta positief
Joachim Vandecauter
| 0 reacties

Ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck test net voor de Vuelta positief op corona

Opnieuw corona bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl: ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck test net voor de Vuelta positief
Foto: © photonews

Opnieuw slaat corona toe bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl. Ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck heeft positief getest op corona.

In de Tour moest Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl al afrekenen met het coronavirus. Verschillende personen testten positief op corona. Voornamelijk stafleden. 

Een dag voor de start van de Vuelta slaat corona opnieuw toe bij het team. Ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck testte positief. Later kan hij eventueel opnieuw aansluiten na een negatieve test. 

Als gevolg van die positieve test verscherpte Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl zijn coronabeleid. Een testbeleid en enkele voorzorgsmaatregelen werden ingevoerd. Zo wil de ploeg voorkomen dat niemand anders besmet wordt. 

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender
World Tour
Vuelta a Espana
Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Klaas Lodewyck

Meer nieuws

Jai Hindley gaat voor de dubbel Giro-Vuelta: "Dat zou speciaal zijn"

Jai Hindley gaat voor de dubbel Giro-Vuelta: "Dat zou speciaal zijn"

15:30
Chris Froome onzeker over zijn vorm na zijn coronabesmetting in de Tour: "Ik ga proberen voorin mee te rijden"

Chris Froome onzeker over zijn vorm na zijn coronabesmetting in de Tour: "Ik ga proberen voorin mee te rijden"

14:50
Van Looy laat zich uit over Evenepoel: "Voor Luik-Bastenaken-Luik vond ik hem maar een blazer"

Van Looy laat zich uit over Evenepoel: "Voor Luik-Bastenaken-Luik vond ik hem maar een blazer"

10:25
Simon Yates keert voor het eerst sinds zijn Vueltawinst terug: "Geweldig om hier terug te zijn"

Simon Yates keert voor het eerst sinds zijn Vueltawinst terug: "Geweldig om hier terug te zijn"

14:15
🎥 Primoz Roglic mikt op zijn 4e eindwinst in de Vuelta: "Ik voel me klaar"

🎥 Primoz Roglic mikt op zijn 4e eindwinst in de Vuelta: "Ik voel me klaar"

13:35
Thibau Nys gaat naar Ronde van de Toekomst: "Conditie is goed en wil er iets mooi van maken"

Thibau Nys gaat naar Ronde van de Toekomst: "Conditie is goed en wil er iets mooi van maken"

18:25
Nairo Quintana gaat dan toch alsnog passen voor de Vuelta: "Mij toeleggen op verdediging voor het TAS"

Nairo Quintana gaat dan toch alsnog passen voor de Vuelta: "Mij toeleggen op verdediging voor het TAS"

11:58
De concurrentie houdt Remco Evenepoel in de gaten tijdens de Vuelta: "Een van de sterkste renners op dit moment"

De concurrentie houdt Remco Evenepoel in de gaten tijdens de Vuelta: "Een van de sterkste renners op dit moment"

09:19
Ineos-kopman kan na twee tweede plaatsen enkel nog vrede nemen met het hoogste: "Ik mik volop op winst"

Ineos-kopman kan na twee tweede plaatsen enkel nog vrede nemen met het hoogste: "Ik mik volop op winst"

10:45
Thibau Nys past voor het WK op de weg en wil een volledige crosswinter rijden

Thibau Nys past voor het WK op de weg en wil een volledige crosswinter rijden

09:35
Dit zijn de starttijden voor de ploegentijdrit in de Vuelta: Jumbo-Visma sluit de openingsrit af

Dit zijn de starttijden voor de ploegentijdrit in de Vuelta: Jumbo-Visma sluit de openingsrit af

08:26
Lotto Soudal verbreekt per direct de samenwerking met William Junior Lecerf die vanaf volgend jaar voor Patrick Lefevere rijdt

Lotto Soudal verbreekt per direct de samenwerking met William Junior Lecerf die vanaf volgend jaar voor Patrick Lefevere rijdt

07:19
Pensioen Dumoulin maakt nogmaals duidelijk: mentale aspect van topsport is héél belangrijk (en erover spreken ook)

Pensioen Dumoulin maakt nogmaals duidelijk: mentale aspect van topsport is héél belangrijk (en erover spreken ook)

11:30
Voorzichtige ambitie en realisme bij Evenepoel: "In koers van drie weken nog niets bewezen, rit winnen zou al mooi zijn"

Voorzichtige ambitie en realisme bij Evenepoel: "In koers van drie weken nog niets bewezen, rit winnen zou al mooi zijn"

17:57
🎥 EF Edcuation-EasyPost met 3 kopmannen naar de Vuelta

🎥 EF Edcuation-EasyPost met 3 kopmannen naar de Vuelta

06:21
Rune Herregodts ontgoocheld over zijn EK-tijdrit: "Geen goed gevoel"

Rune Herregodts ontgoocheld over zijn EK-tijdrit: "Geen goed gevoel"

09:51
Steff Cras verlaat Lotto Soudal en gaat naar TotalEnergies

Steff Cras verlaat Lotto Soudal en gaat naar TotalEnergies

08:06
Nairo Quintana ontkent het gebruik van tramadol: "Dit komt voor mij als een verrassing"

Nairo Quintana ontkent het gebruik van tramadol: "Dit komt voor mij als een verrassing"

06:35
Nairo Quintana geschrapt uit uitslag Tour de France 2022: sporen van verboden pijnstiller in zijn bloed gevonden

Nairo Quintana geschrapt uit uitslag Tour de France 2022: sporen van verboden pijnstiller in zijn bloed gevonden

15:36
VOORBESCHOUWING PUNTENTRUI: Wie volgt Fabio Jakobsen op als beste spurter of gaat een klassementsrenner met de trui aan de haal?

VOORBESCHOUWING PUNTENTRUI: Wie volgt Fabio Jakobsen op als beste spurter of gaat een klassementsrenner met de trui aan de haal?

20:00
VOORBESCHOUWING JONGERENKLASSEMENT: is dit iets op maat van Remco Evenepoel?

VOORBESCHOUWING JONGERENKLASSEMENT: is dit iets op maat van Remco Evenepoel?

16:15
🎥 Campenaerts legt zich er al bij neer: "Denk dat mijn record verbroken zal worden, twijfel daar niet al te erg aan"

🎥 Campenaerts legt zich er al bij neer: "Denk dat mijn record verbroken zal worden, twijfel daar niet al te erg aan"

19:20
Bissegger verrast in secondespel en klopt Küng en Ganna op EK tijdrijden

Bissegger verrast in secondespel en klopt Küng en Ganna op EK tijdrijden

18:57
Bahrein-Victorious trekt renner van Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert en twee anderen aan

Bahrein-Victorious trekt renner van Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert en twee anderen aan

19:37
Voor het eerst sinds 1978 nog eens een grote ronde voor België? De odds voor Vuelta zijn gewijzigd

Voor het eerst sinds 1978 nog eens een grote ronde voor België? De odds voor Vuelta zijn gewijzigd

17/08
José De Cauwer kijkt naar Remco Evenepoel: "Ik vind dat niet waar"

José De Cauwer kijkt naar Remco Evenepoel: "Ik vind dat niet waar"

17/08
AG2R Citroën moet door positieve coronatest nog wijziging doorvoeren aan Vuelta-selectie

AG2R Citroën moet door positieve coronatest nog wijziging doorvoeren aan Vuelta-selectie

17/08
José De Cauwer haalt belangrijkste rit uit Vuelta voor Remco Evenepoel

José De Cauwer haalt belangrijkste rit uit Vuelta voor Remco Evenepoel

17/08
Dubbelslag voor jonge Amerikaan van Ineos in tijdrit Ronde van Denemarken

Dubbelslag voor jonge Amerikaan van Ineos in tijdrit Ronde van Denemarken

17:37
Spanjaard laat Movistar vieren in massasprint in de Tour du Limousin

Spanjaard laat Movistar vieren in massasprint in de Tour du Limousin

17:05
Kritieke punt voor Remco Evenepoel in Vuelta: "Dat wordt het grote vraagteken"

Kritieke punt voor Remco Evenepoel in Vuelta: "Dat wordt het grote vraagteken"

17/08
Jean-Marie Dedecker wil nog veel meer dan enkel Giro naar Middelkerke halen

Jean-Marie Dedecker wil nog veel meer dan enkel Giro naar Middelkerke halen

17/08
Reusser voor tweede opeenvolgende keer Europees kampioen tijdrijden

Reusser voor tweede opeenvolgende keer Europees kampioen tijdrijden

17/08
Bahrein met Landa als speerpunt naar de Vuelta

Bahrein met Landa als speerpunt naar de Vuelta

17/08
Lefevere kijkt uit naar ploegentijdrit: "Maar dat is geen cadeau" en "Principe van de Daltons"

Lefevere kijkt uit naar ploegentijdrit: "Maar dat is geen cadeau" en "Principe van de Daltons"

17/08
Belgisch kampioen Tim Merlier voor Alpecin-Deceuninck naar Vuelta, nog vier andere Belgen geselecteerd

Belgisch kampioen Tim Merlier voor Alpecin-Deceuninck naar Vuelta, nog vier andere Belgen geselecteerd

17/08

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Remco Evenepoel Primoz Roglic Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas Nicky Degrendele Thibau Nys Robbe Ghys Rune Herregodts Fabio van den Bossche Tim Merlier Patrick Evenepoel Patrick Lefevere Gerben Thijssen Richard Antonio Carapaz Montenegro Joao Almeida Tom Dumoulin Jan Hirt Daniel Bigham Simon Yates Louis Meintjes Victor Campenaerts

Nieuwste reacties

Hankie Hankie over Jonas Vingegaard neemt niet deel aan het WK in Australië Paul Van Doninck Paul Van Doninck over Ook Laurens De Plus beleeft trainingsongeval: "Bedankt aan bestuurder om mij langs achter aan te rijden" Hankie Hankie over Beslissing van Wout van Aert is begrijpelijk en jammer tegelijkertijd info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl over Tourwinnares raadt SD Worx aan te leren van de mannen: "Moment dat Vingegaard wachtte op Pogačar vond ik mooi" Paul Van Doninck Paul Van Doninck over "Wout van Aert is selectief ziek, hoe ging dat weer met Kortjakje?" Hankie Hankie over Wout Van Aert rijdt de Clasica San Sebastian misschien niet: "We zullen zien of het in zijn plannen past" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Sporza-motor uit koers gezet in Tour de France, commentatoren duidelijk: "ASO onfeilbaar" en "De baas heeft altijd gelijk" zagato zagato over Nico Mattan is overtuigd: "Wout Van Aert kan de Tour winnen" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Kritiek in podcast Armstrong op opgave Roglič: "Je bent prof en je ploeg strijdt voor zege, dan stap je niet zomaar af" Smetjefan Smetjefan over Vingegaard acht kloof met Pogačar overbrugbaar en ziet zichzelf niet als de uitgesproken kopman van Jumbo-Visma Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen
© 2016-2022 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved