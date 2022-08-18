Opnieuw corona bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl: ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck test net voor de Vuelta positief

In de Tour moest Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl al afrekenen met het coronavirus. Verschillende personen testten positief op corona. Voornamelijk stafleden.

Een dag voor de start van de Vuelta slaat corona opnieuw toe bij het team. Ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck testte positief. Later kan hij eventueel opnieuw aansluiten na een negatieve test.

Als gevolg van die positieve test verscherpte Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl zijn coronabeleid. Een testbeleid en enkele voorzorgsmaatregelen werden ingevoerd. Zo wil de ploeg voorkomen dat niemand anders besmet wordt.

As a result, a testing regime and a series of precautions have been implemented within the team, to try to minimise the possibility of any further infection.



There will be no further comment made on the situation, other than to wish Klaas a speedy recovery.



