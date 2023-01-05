🎥 Wielertruitjes 2023: EF Education-EasyPost kiest opnieuw voor het roze
Joachim Vandecauter
0 reacties
De voorbije jaren viel EF Education-EasyPost al in het roze te bewonderen. Ook in 2023 zal dat niet anders zijn.

Het shirt van EF Education-EasyPost ziet er in 2023 een beetje anders uit. Roze blijft de hoofdkleur, maar het design is anders. 

De ploeg kiest voor 4 tinten roze. Op de voorkant staan de letters EF prominent in beeld. De broek blijft zwart. 

