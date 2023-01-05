🎥 Wielertruitjes 2023: EF Education-EasyPost kiest opnieuw voor het roze

Het shirt van EF Education-EasyPost ziet er in 2023 een beetje anders uit. Roze blijft de hoofdkleur, maar het design is anders.

De ploeg kiest voor 4 tinten roze. Op de voorkant staan de letters EF prominent in beeld. De broek blijft zwart.

Starting the 2023 season in style. Since 2019, Rapha and EF have brought some much needed color and character into the peloton. Now in its fifth year, the partnership has evolved the essence of its ethos; performance with character. Check out team pages: https://t.co/i3CzJ3ckGO pic.twitter.com/P1CqqSUF8p

Proudly presenting our kit for 2023.



We're looking to turn heads this year. Our goals and ambitions are bigger than ever but we still strive to bring the same character and fun to the roads.



It's going to be a big year. We can't wait to get rolling: https://t.co/m8cRSdv74q pic.twitter.com/xVy5lZoMRP