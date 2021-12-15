OFFICIEEL: Mark Padun tekent voor drie jaar bij deze WorldTour-formatie

Dat Mark Padun Bahrain-Victorious ging verlaten, was al even duidelijk, maar nu is het ook bekend naar welke ploeg de renner uit Oekraïne zal trekken. Padun gaat namelijk bij EF Education-Nippo aan de slag.

Het was al langer bekend dat EF Education-Nippo interesse had in Padun, maar nu is het nieuws dus ook officieel. De renner heeft een contract voor drie seizoenen getekend. EF Education-Nippo maakte het nieuws op sociale media bekend.

“This is the right team for me. When I had the opportunity to join EF, I was quite happy and didn’t have to think about it too long.”



Welcome to the team, Mark Padun! 🎉 We see great success for this rider in 2022. More on the Ukrainian climber here: https://t.co/93qxbhzb3V pic.twitter.com/Xx0ETtDRJd