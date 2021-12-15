OFFICIEEL: Mark Padun tekent voor drie jaar bij deze WorldTour-formatie

OFFICIEEL: Mark Padun tekent voor drie jaar bij deze WorldTour-formatie
Foto: © photonews

Mark Padun heeft eindelijk zijn nieuwe ploeg bekendgemaakt. De 25-jarige renner gaat namelijk bij EF Education-Nippo aan de slag. Padun tekende er een contract voor drie seizoenen.

Dat Mark Padun Bahrain-Victorious ging verlaten, was al even duidelijk, maar nu is het ook bekend naar welke ploeg de renner uit Oekraïne zal trekken. Padun gaat namelijk bij EF Education-Nippo aan de slag. 

Het was al langer bekend dat EF Education-Nippo interesse had in Padun, maar nu is het nieuws dus ook officieel. De renner heeft een contract voor drie seizoenen getekend. EF Education-Nippo maakte het nieuws op sociale media bekend. 

