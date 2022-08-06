UAE Team Emirates geeft toptalent contract tot 2028

Dat heeft de wielerploeg via zijn sociale media laten weten. Ayuso is slechts 19, maar behaalde vorige maand wel zijn eerste profzege.

Ayuso rijdt sinds juni 2021 voor UAE Team Emirates. Eerder dit jaar won hij ook al het jongerenklassement van de Ronde van Romandië.

Vorig jaar won hij de Ronde van Italië voor beloften en pakte hij ook de bergtrui, de puntentrui en die van beste jongere.

We’re pleased to announce the contract extension of @juann_ayuso who has renewed his existing deal to stay at the team until the end of 2028.



