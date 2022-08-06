UAE Team Emirates geeft toptalent contract tot 2028

Bjorn Vandenabeele
| 0 reacties
UAE Team Emirates geeft toptalent contract tot 2028
Foto: © photonews

De 19-jarige Spanjaard Juan Ayuso zal tot 2028 blijven rijden voor UAE Team Emirates.

Dat heeft de wielerploeg via zijn sociale media laten weten. Ayuso is slechts 19, maar behaalde vorige maand wel zijn eerste profzege.

Ayuso rijdt sinds juni 2021 voor UAE Team Emirates. Eerder dit jaar won hij ook al het jongerenklassement van de Ronde van Romandië.

Vorig jaar won hij de Ronde van Italië voor beloften en pakte hij ook de bergtrui, de puntentrui en die van beste jongere.

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.

Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender
Juan Ayuso

Meer nieuws

Voor het eerst sinds 1978 nog eens een grote ronde voor België? Evenepoel topfavoriet voor de Vuelta

Voor het eerst sinds 1978 nog eens een grote ronde voor België? Evenepoel topfavoriet voor de Vuelta

15:33
Winnaar van Ronde van Burgos heeft volgend doel voor ogen

Winnaar van Ronde van Burgos heeft volgend doel voor ogen

19:00
Joao Almeida knokt zich naar ritzege in Burgos: "Slechte Giro doen vergeten"

Joao Almeida knokt zich naar ritzege in Burgos: "Slechte Giro doen vergeten"

19:30
Belgische ritzege in bergetappe van de Ronde van Tsjechië

Belgische ritzege in bergetappe van de Ronde van Tsjechië

17:06
Quinten Hermans geeft woordje uitleg: "Dat doet pijn"

Quinten Hermans geeft woordje uitleg: "Dat doet pijn"

18:00
Jens Keukeleire krijgt er per direct een Italiaanse ploegmaat bij

Jens Keukeleire krijgt er per direct een Italiaanse ploegmaat bij

18:30
Wielerwereld herdenkt Bjorg Lambrecht: "3 jaar onwerkelijkheid en gemis"

Wielerwereld herdenkt Bjorg Lambrecht: "3 jaar onwerkelijkheid en gemis"

05/08
Verfrissend: "Moet ik nu hoog van toren gaan blazen? Ik heb nog niets bewezen" en "Dan had ik beter voor pingpong gekozen"

Verfrissend: "Moet ik nu hoog van toren gaan blazen? Ik heb nog niets bewezen" en "Dan had ik beter voor pingpong gekozen"

13:55
Evenepoel of van Aert wereldkampioen bij het ontbijt?

Evenepoel of van Aert wereldkampioen bij het ontbijt?

12:49
🎥 SD Worx tweede in ploegentijdrit nadat bijna verkeerd gereden wordt

🎥 SD Worx tweede in ploegentijdrit nadat bijna verkeerd gereden wordt

16:48
📷 Joao Almeida wint de slotrit van de Ronde van Burgos

📷 Joao Almeida wint de slotrit van de Ronde van Burgos

16:37
🎥 Unieke beelden van compleet leeggereden Wout van Aert op flanken van Hautacam

🎥 Unieke beelden van compleet leeggereden Wout van Aert op flanken van Hautacam

14:28
Gilbert neemt het op voor renners: "Altijd het slachtoffer van nalatigheden UCI, dit moet veranderen"

Gilbert neemt het op voor renners: "Altijd het slachtoffer van nalatigheden UCI, dit moet veranderen"

11:10
Lefevere laat zich uit over veiligheid: "Dat is levensgevaarlijk" en "Heb drie renners in ziekenhuis, dat zegt genoeg"

Lefevere laat zich uit over veiligheid: "Dat is levensgevaarlijk" en "Heb drie renners in ziekenhuis, dat zegt genoeg"

13:22
Evenepoel volgend jaar in de Ronde van Frankrijk? Patrick Lefevere legt de volgende doelstelling haarfijn uit

Evenepoel volgend jaar in de Ronde van Frankrijk? Patrick Lefevere legt de volgende doelstelling haarfijn uit

11:43
Belgische teammanager krijgt nieuws in Franse rechtszaak voor seksuele intimidatie

Belgische teammanager krijgt nieuws in Franse rechtszaak voor seksuele intimidatie

12:16
Patrick Lefevere duidelijk: "Zonder Spaanse motoren won Evenepoel met drie minuten verschil" en "Dat was risky"

Patrick Lefevere duidelijk: "Zonder Spaanse motoren won Evenepoel met drie minuten verschil" en "Dat was risky"

09:34
Belgen doen het prima op wereldbeker in Canada: nu al vijf medailles

Belgen doen het prima op wereldbeker in Canada: nu al vijf medailles

10:38
In stijl: eerbetoon voor Yves Lampaert met blitse gele wagen en 70 tractoren(!)

In stijl: eerbetoon voor Yves Lampaert met blitse gele wagen en 70 tractoren(!)

05/08
Lotto Soudal haalt Italiaanse ervaring binnen voor meerdere jaren

Lotto Soudal haalt Italiaanse ervaring binnen voor meerdere jaren

10:06
De reden waarom Dylan Teuns nu al van ploeg verandert ... en waarom hij niet meteen van dienst is

De reden waarom Dylan Teuns nu al van ploeg verandert ... en waarom hij niet meteen van dienst is

09:02
Haalt wereldkampioen Julian Alaphilippe zijn beste vorm tegen WK? Trainer geeft héél duidelijk antwoord

Haalt wereldkampioen Julian Alaphilippe zijn beste vorm tegen WK? Trainer geeft héél duidelijk antwoord

08:30
Dylan Teuns verlaat per direct Bahrain-Victorious en gaat naar Israël-Premier Tech

Dylan Teuns verlaat per direct Bahrain-Victorious en gaat naar Israël-Premier Tech

05/08
Lorenzo Rota van Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert boekt zijn 1e profzege: "Deze overwinning betekent veel voor mij"

Lorenzo Rota van Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert boekt zijn 1e profzege: "Deze overwinning betekent veel voor mij"

05/08
Sylvain Moniquet eindigt net buiten de top 10 in Polen: "Ik heb mezelf echt verrast"

Sylvain Moniquet eindigt net buiten de top 10 in Polen: "Ik heb mezelf echt verrast"

05/08
Dylan Teuns begint aan een nieuw hoofdstuk bij Israël-Premier Tech: "Samen kunnen we een heel sterk team zijn"

Dylan Teuns begint aan een nieuw hoofdstuk bij Israël-Premier Tech: "Samen kunnen we een heel sterk team zijn"

05/08
Opnieuw feest voor Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert: Lorenzo Rota wint de 1e bergrit in de Ronde van Tsjechië

Opnieuw feest voor Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert: Lorenzo Rota wint de 1e bergrit in de Ronde van Tsjechië

05/08
Ethan Hayter schrijft de Ronde van Polen op zijn naam, Arnaud Démare wint de slotrit

Ethan Hayter schrijft de Ronde van Polen op zijn naam, Arnaud Démare wint de slotrit

05/08
Julian Alaphilippe keert in Leuven nog maar eens terug in het peloton

Julian Alaphilippe keert in Leuven nog maar eens terug in het peloton

05/08
🎥 Tim Merlier tekent voor Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl: "Het is een mooie kans"

🎥 Tim Merlier tekent voor Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl: "Het is een mooie kans"

04/08
Geen ritoverwinning in de Ronde van Burgos voor Pieter Serry: Matevz Govekar is sterkste op de slotklim en boekt zijn 1e zege in zijn carrière

Geen ritoverwinning in de Ronde van Burgos voor Pieter Serry: Matevz Govekar is sterkste op de slotklim en boekt zijn 1e zege in zijn carrière

05/08
Arnaud De Lie voert de selectie van Lotto Soudal met enkel Belgen voor de Tour of Leuven aan

Arnaud De Lie voert de selectie van Lotto Soudal met enkel Belgen voor de Tour of Leuven aan

05/08
Alexis Vuillermoz blijft TotalEnergies trouw: "Het beste recept voor mij om te presteren"

Alexis Vuillermoz blijft TotalEnergies trouw: "Het beste recept voor mij om te presteren"

05/08
Italiaans kampioen krijgt een kans in de WorldTour: "Een droom die uitkomt"

Italiaans kampioen krijgt een kans in de WorldTour: "Een droom die uitkomt"

05/08
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert ziet een speciale rol voor Tom Dumoulin binnen de ploeg

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert ziet een speciale rol voor Tom Dumoulin binnen de ploeg

05/08
Tim Merlier legt transfer uit: "Nog nooit een sprinter mislukt bij deze ploeg"

Tim Merlier legt transfer uit: "Nog nooit een sprinter mislukt bij deze ploeg"

05/08

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Remco Evenepoel Patrick Lefevere Dylan Teuns Wout Van Aert Lorenzo Rota Aike Visbeek Julian Alaphilippe Rohan Dennis Mikkel Bjerg Geraint Thomas Rafal Majka Jacopo Guarnieri Tom Paquot Brandon McNulty Philippe Gilbert Laurenz Rex Diego Ulissi Julie De Wilde Chris Harper Tom Dumoulin

Nieuwste reacties

Hankie Hankie over Beslissing van Wout van Aert is begrijpelijk en jammer tegelijkertijd info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl over Tourwinnares raadt SD Worx aan te leren van de mannen: "Moment dat Vingegaard wachtte op Pogačar vond ik mooi" Paul Van Doninck Paul Van Doninck over "Wout van Aert is selectief ziek, hoe ging dat weer met Kortjakje?" Hankie Hankie over Wout Van Aert rijdt de Clasica San Sebastian misschien niet: "We zullen zien of het in zijn plannen past" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Sporza-motor uit koers gezet in Tour de France, commentatoren duidelijk: "ASO onfeilbaar" en "De baas heeft altijd gelijk" zagato zagato over Nico Mattan is overtuigd: "Wout Van Aert kan de Tour winnen" Ron Teunnisen Ron Teunnisen over Kritiek in podcast Armstrong op opgave Roglič: "Je bent prof en je ploeg strijdt voor zege, dan stap je niet zomaar af" Smetjefan Smetjefan over Vingegaard acht kloof met Pogačar overbrugbaar en ziet zichzelf niet als de uitgesproken kopman van Jumbo-Visma juul krapuul juul krapuul over De Cauwer boos op supporters: "Geeft dat een kick? Zouden ze dat niet beter over hun hoofd gieten?" EddyB EddyB over Hoe kan Jumbo-Visma de Tour nog naar zich toetrekken? "Aanvallen op een onverwachtse manier, maar ..." Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen
© 2016-2022 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved