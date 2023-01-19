Naast Lotto-Dstny past ook TotalEnergies voor Giro, Israel-Premier Tech en drie Italiaanse teams krijgen wildcard

Naast Lotto-Dstny past ook TotalEnergies voor Giro, Israel-Premier Tech en drie Italiaanse teams krijgen wildcard
De wildcards voor de belangrijkste Italiaanse koersen zijn uitgedeeld.

Het was al bekend dat Lotto-Dstny zou passen voor de Giro. RCS, de organisator van de Giro, heeft dat nu ook officieel bevestigd. Ook TotalEnergies had recht op een wildcard voor de Giro, maar past ook. Israel-Premier Tech mag zo toch gaan, net als de drie Italiaanse teams EOLO-Kometa, Bardiani en Corratec.

Ook voor andere Italiaanse koersen zoals Milaan-Sanremo, Tirreno-Adriatico en Strade Bianche zijn de wildcards uitgedeeld. In Strade Bianche en Milaan-Sanremo start Lotto-Dstny wel, in Tirreno-Adriatico niet. Dat ticket gaat ook naar Team Corractec, de ploeg waar Nairo Quintana aan gelinkt wordt. 

De rest van de wildcards gaan telkens naar dezelfde ploegen voor die drie koersen: EOLO-Kometa, Bardiani, Israel-Premier Tech, Tudor (Cancellara), TotalEnergies en Q36.5 (Qhubeka). 

