Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer bij Team UAE Emirates

In de zomer van 2021 kwam Juan Ayuso bij Team UAE Emirates. Hij paste in de plannen van het opleidingsprogramma van UAE.

Ayuso zit nog maar in zijn 1e volledige jaar als prof, maar zijn contract wordt al opengebroken. Zijn nieuwe contract loopt tot 2028.

✒️2028🖋



We’re pleased to announce the contract extension of @juann_ayuso who has renewed his existing deal to stay at the team until the end of 2028.



📝> https://t.co/7NNGhwYDuJ#UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/Qy7GW5GXKd