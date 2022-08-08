Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer bij Team UAE Emirates

Team UAE Emirates bindt Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer aan zich
Foto: © photonews
Juan Ayuso heeft zijn contract bij Team UAE Emirates verlengd. Hij blijft tot 2028.
In de zomer van 2021 kwam Juan Ayuso bij Team UAE Emirates. Hij paste in de plannen van het opleidingsprogramma van UAE.
Ayuso zit nog maar in zijn 1e volledige jaar als prof, maar zijn contract wordt al opengebroken. Zijn nieuwe contract loopt tot 2028.
✒️2028🖋— @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) August 6, 2022
We’re pleased to announce the contract extension of @juann_ayuso who has renewed his existing deal to stay at the team until the end of 2028.
📝> https://t.co/7NNGhwYDuJ#UAETeamEmirates #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/Qy7GW5GXKd
Eind juli won Ayuso zijn 1e profkoers. Hij won de Circuito de Getxo.
