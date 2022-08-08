Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer bij Team UAE Emirates
Team UAE Emirates bindt Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer aan zich

Juan Ayuso 6 jaar langer bij Team UAE Emirates
Foto: © photonews

Juan Ayuso heeft zijn contract bij Team UAE Emirates verlengd. Hij blijft tot 2028.

In de zomer van 2021 kwam Juan Ayuso bij Team UAE Emirates. Hij paste in de plannen van het opleidingsprogramma van UAE. 

Ayuso zit nog maar in zijn 1e volledige jaar als prof, maar zijn contract wordt al opengebroken. Zijn nieuwe contract loopt tot 2028. 

Eind juli won Ayuso zijn 1e profkoers. Hij won de Circuito de Getxo. 

UAE Abu Dhabi
Juan Ayuso

🎥 Victor Campenaerts verrast Zdenek Stybar in de sprint in de Tour of Leuven

17:29
Veel onduidelijkheid over toekomst van Sonny Colbrelli: "Voorlopig ben ik fan"

14:00
Geen contractverlenging voor Zdenek Stybar bij Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl

09:48
Mikel Landa laat zich uit over zijn Vuelta en de kansen van Remco Evenepoel

13:30
Ethan Hayter langer bij INEOS Grenadiers: "Beste omgeving om te blijven winnen"

13:00
Israel-Premier Tech blij met komst van Dylan Teuns: "Doet de rest draaien"

11:45
Zdenek Stybar is eerlijk na de Tour of Leuven: "Na zo'n zware koers weet je het nooit in de sprint"

07:15
Victor Campenaerts heeft een boodschap: "Koersen is meer dan winnen"

08:42
Victor Campenaerts schrijft zijn 1e eendagskoers op zijn naam: "Ik had vertrouwen in mijn sprint"

19:30
'Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) gaat naar Israël-Premier Tech'

08:17
📷 Europees kampioen Felix Engelhardt zet stap naar WorldTour

11:00
Ewoud Vromant pakt zilver op de wereldbeker in Canada, Louis Clincke wint en steekt de eindwinst op zak

09:36
Alec Segaert is de sterkste in de Hel van Voerendaal

08:31
Lorenzo Rota steekt de Ronde van Tsjechië op zak: "Dankzij al mijn 6 ploegmaten"

08:01
Alexander Kristoff vindt dat er in de Tour of Leuven meer in zat: "Ik had hier misschien wel kunnen winnen"

07:27
Marianne Vos na haar diskwalificatie: "Jammer, maar het is een regel"

18:45
Aaron Gate verrast in de wegrit van de Commonwealth Games

18:27
"Veel meer moet je niet verwachten qua transfers": hoe The Wolfpack van Lefevere een steeds trouwere roedel wordt

07/08
Dirk Demol is aangenaam verrast door de komst van Dylan Teuns

16:23
🎥 Marianne Vos is de sterkste in de Vaargaarda WestSweden maar wordt gediskwalificeerd, Valerie Demey is uiteindelijk 3e

14:32
Lorenzo Rota van Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert schrijft de Ronde van Tsjechië op zijn naam

15:44
Sprookje als stagiair zet sensatie aan het nadenken: "Of ik beloften oversla en snel prof ga worden? Weet ik nog niet" Interview

15:00
Nog een week tot het EK in München: de kopmannen van de verschillende landen en hun seizoen

07/08
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert heeft nog steeds de leiderstrui in Tsjechië: "We proberen die zo goed mogelijk te verdedigen"

07/08
2 Belgen zeker van de wereldbekereindwinst in het para-cycling

07/08
Voor het eerst sinds 1978 nog eens een grote ronde voor België? Evenepoel topfavoriet voor de Vuelta

06/08
Rohan Dennis moet naar het ziekenhuis en rijdt de wegrit van de Commonwealth Games niet

07/08
Ilan Van Wilder laat de pech achter zich en wordt 5e in de Ronde van Burgos: "Dat is goed voor de moraal"

07/08
Quinten Hermans komt nog eens terug op gedoe rond Tour de France: "Blijft een zwakke beslissing van management, maar ..."

07/08
Michael Valgren herstelt nog steeds na een val in de Route d'Occitanie: de kans op een kunstheup bestaat

07/08
Kamiel Bonneu boekt zijn 1e profzege in de Ronde van Tsjechië: "Een onbeschrijfbaar gevoel"

07/08
UAE Team Emirates geeft toptalent contract tot 2028

06/08
Verfrissend: "Moet ik nu hoog van toren gaan blazen? Ik heb nog niets bewezen" en "Dan had ik beter voor pingpong gekozen"

06/08
Winnaar van Ronde van Burgos heeft volgend doel voor ogen

06/08
Belgische ritzege in bergetappe van de Ronde van Tsjechië

06/08
Evenepoel of van Aert wereldkampioen bij het ontbijt?

06/08

