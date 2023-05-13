Corona in de Giro: onder meer renner van Alpecin-Deceuninck is het slachtoffer
Foto: © photonews

Corona heeft in deze Giro al toegeslagen. 2 renners moesten al naar huis.

Voor de Giro waren er al verschillende coronagevallen. Zo konden onder meer Robert Gesink, Tobias Foss en Giulio Ciccone niet aan de 1e grote ronde van het jaar deelnemen. 

Voor de renners in de Giro zit de schrik er ook dik in om een coronabesmetting op te lopen. De renners dragen mondmaskers en Remco Evenepoel slaapt voor de zekerheid apart. 

Ondanks de vele maatregelen vielen er toch coronagevallen te noteren. In de 7e rit kwamen Giovanni Aleotti en Nicola Conci niet meer aan de start. Zo is Aleksandr Vlasov een ploegmaat kwijt en zit Alpecin-Deceuninck nog met 7 renners in deze Giro. 

Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Meer nieuws

