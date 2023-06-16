Wielerwereld in diepe rouw na overlijden van Gino Mäder, zesde rit wordt geneutraliseerd eerbetoon
Wielerwereld in diepe rouw na overlijden van Gino Mäder, zesde rit wordt geneutraliseerd eerbetoon
Foto: © photonews

De wielerwereld is in diepe rouw na het overlijden van Gino Mäder in de Ronde van Zwitserland. De zesde rit wordt ook geneutraliseerd als eerbetoon.

De berichten op het overlijden van Gino Mäder stroomden al snel binnen, vanuit het hele peloton. "Ik kan niet geloven wat ik zojuist heb gelezen", schreef Geraint Thomas. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij iedereen die Gino kende en van hem hield."

Ook Wout van Aert reageerde al op het overlijden van Mäder. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij de familie, vrienden en ploegmaats van Gino", schreef Van Aert op Instagram. Ook Thomas De Gendt sprak zijn medeleven uit. "Voel me misselijk bij het lezen van dit vreselijke nieuws. Mijn medeleven gaat uit naar zijn familie en team."

Door het overlijden van Mäder zal er vrijdag logischerwijze niet gekoerst worden in Zwitserland. Enkel een stuk van de rit zal worden afgewerkt, als eerbetoon aan Mäder. Het hele peloton zal in groep rijden naar Oberwil-Lieli. 

0 reacties
Corrigeer
Fout gevonden in bovenstaand artikel? Meld het hier!

Schrijf je nu in voor de Wielerkrant nieuwsbrief
Wielrennen
Laatste nieuws Wielerkalender
World Tour
Tour de Suisse
Bahrain - McLaren
Team Jumbo-Visma
Gino Mader
Wout Van Aert
Thomas De Gendt

Meer nieuws

Wout van Aert was dé topfavoriet voor uiteindelijk geneutraliseerde rit

Wout van Aert was dé topfavoriet voor uiteindelijk geneutraliseerde rit

11:00
Drama in Zwitserland: Gino Mäder (26) overleden na zware val in een ravijn

Drama in Zwitserland: Gino Mäder (26) overleden na zware val in een ravijn

12:38
Lampaert slaat BK tijdrijden door aanwezigheid Evenepoel en Van Aert over en focust zich op unieke kans

Lampaert slaat BK tijdrijden door aanwezigheid Evenepoel en Van Aert over en focust zich op unieke kans

16:30
Victor Campenaerts haalt herinneringen op aan ex-ploegmaat Mäder, ook Pogacar en Evenepoel reageren

Victor Campenaerts haalt herinneringen op aan ex-ploegmaat Mäder, ook Pogacar en Evenepoel reageren

15:00
Met Tour de France in aantocht opnieuw niets dan lof voor de klimmer in Van Aert: "Wout deed een goede beurt"

Met Tour de France in aantocht opnieuw niets dan lof voor de klimmer in Van Aert: "Wout deed een goede beurt"

09:00
Nu is het ook echt officieel bevestigd: nieuwe clash tussen Remco Evenepoel en Wout van Aert komt er weldra aan

Nu is het ook echt officieel bevestigd: nieuwe clash tussen Remco Evenepoel en Wout van Aert komt er weldra aan

10:00
Het waren echt geen loze woorden van Evenepoel: reanimatie Mäder na val in ravijn, inmiddels tevergeefs gebleken

Het waren echt geen loze woorden van Evenepoel: reanimatie Mäder na val in ravijn, inmiddels tevergeefs gebleken

07:30
Wout van Aert had zekere aankondiging gedaan, maar dat belet hem niet vol voor offensief te kiezen in koninginnenrit

Wout van Aert had zekere aankondiging gedaan, maar dat belet hem niet vol voor offensief te kiezen in koninginnenrit

15/06
🎥 Groenewegen wordt verkeerd gestuurd in laatste kilometer in Slovenië, landgenoot Schelling profiteert en pakt de zege

🎥 Groenewegen wordt verkeerd gestuurd in laatste kilometer in Slovenië, landgenoot Schelling profiteert en pakt de zege

15:32
Evenepoel had het letterlijk neergeschreven, zelfs in hoofdletters: "We spelen met onze eigen levens"

Evenepoel had het letterlijk neergeschreven, zelfs in hoofdletters: "We spelen met onze eigen levens"

13:00
Patrick Lefevere treedt in de voetsporen van Tadej Pogacar: zoektocht naar stamceldonor voor 3-jarig meisje gaat verder

Patrick Lefevere treedt in de voetsporen van Tadej Pogacar: zoektocht naar stamceldonor voor 3-jarig meisje gaat verder

13:30
Lotto Dstny post verschillende updates over toestand Ewan, die het erger stelde dan Philipsen na val: dit is het verdict

Lotto Dstny post verschillende updates over toestand Ewan, die het erger stelde dan Philipsen na val: dit is het verdict

12:00
Remco Evenepoel herhaalt nog eens stevige kritiek en kijkt ook naar houding renners: "Het was geen goede beslissing"

Remco Evenepoel herhaalt nog eens stevige kritiek en kijkt ook naar houding renners: "Het was geen goede beslissing"

08:30
Evenepoel tipt Van Aert voor volgende rit en kan leven met eigen prestatie: "Eén ding waar niemand over tevreden is"

Evenepoel tipt Van Aert voor volgende rit en kan leven met eigen prestatie: "Eén ding waar niemand over tevreden is"

18:00
Roodhooft absoluut zeker dat situatie van paar jaar geleden vermeden kan worden, ook Van der Poel heeft er goed oog in

Roodhooft absoluut zeker dat situatie van paar jaar geleden vermeden kan worden, ook Van der Poel heeft er goed oog in

12:30
Rotsmassa zorgt voor zware opschudding: organisatie Ronde van Zwitserland grijpt meteen drastisch in

Rotsmassa zorgt voor zware opschudding: organisatie Ronde van Zwitserland grijpt meteen drastisch in

08:00
Een actieve Wout van Aert en een schade beperkende Evenepoel: UAE-klimmer lost eindelijk torenhoge verwachtingen in

Een actieve Wout van Aert en een schade beperkende Evenepoel: UAE-klimmer lost eindelijk torenhoge verwachtingen in

15/06
🎥 Wolfpack zet straffe overwinning van Alaphilippe op deze manier in de verf en dat belooft voor volgende afspraak

🎥 Wolfpack zet straffe overwinning van Alaphilippe op deze manier in de verf en dat belooft voor volgende afspraak

07:00
Nog een voormalig wielrenner die zich ferm uitspreekt over Remco Evenepoel en de Tour: "Hij heeft niks te verliezen"

Nog een voormalig wielrenner die zich ferm uitspreekt over Remco Evenepoel en de Tour: "Hij heeft niks te verliezen"

21:30
Van der Poel geeft uitleg bij beslissingen die plots genomen moesten worden: "Ik weet niet of ik hem anders geklopt had"

Van der Poel geeft uitleg bij beslissingen die plots genomen moesten worden: "Ik weet niet of ik hem anders geklopt had"

18:30
Ploegmaat van Wout van Aert doet er nog één jaar bij: "Icoon van onze ploeg"

Ploegmaat van Wout van Aert doet er nog één jaar bij: "Icoon van onze ploeg"

15/06
Tegenstander Remco Evenepoel doodeerlijk en vergelijkt met paar weken geleden: "Als hij niveau uit Giro had gehaald..."

Tegenstander Remco Evenepoel doodeerlijk en vergelijkt met paar weken geleden: "Als hij niveau uit Giro had gehaald..."

20:00
Sven Nys laat zich nogmaals heel erg duidelijk uit over de plotse mindere vorm van zoon Thibau in Baloise Belgium Tour

Sven Nys laat zich nogmaals heel erg duidelijk uit over de plotse mindere vorm van zoon Thibau in Baloise Belgium Tour

20:30
Heel erg duidelijk gesteld wat nu en later verwacht mag worden van Uijtdebroeks: "Potentieel om Tour te winnen"

Heel erg duidelijk gesteld wat nu en later verwacht mag worden van Uijtdebroeks: "Potentieel om Tour te winnen"

19:00
Weinig geloof bij belofte van Wout van Aert: "Denk dat nu maar niet"

Weinig geloof bij belofte van Wout van Aert: "Denk dat nu maar niet"

15/06
Lead-out om u tegen te zeggen! Jakobsen klopt Van der Poel op De Wandelaar, twee kandidaat-ritwinnaars vallen weg

Lead-out om u tegen te zeggen! Jakobsen klopt Van der Poel op De Wandelaar, twee kandidaat-ritwinnaars vallen weg

16:47
Nederland boven: ferm bisnummer Groenewegen en landgenoot van hem klopt Viviani, pech voor jonge Belg Lars Craps

Nederland boven: ferm bisnummer Groenewegen en landgenoot van hem klopt Viviani, pech voor jonge Belg Lars Craps

15/06
Eén minpunt bij verder indrukwekkende Cian Uijtdebroeks in Ronde van Zwitserland: "Was zelf ook heel ontgoocheld"

Eén minpunt bij verder indrukwekkende Cian Uijtdebroeks in Ronde van Zwitserland: "Was zelf ook heel ontgoocheld"

15/06
Naast Evenepoel en Uijtdebroeks nóg een Belg die indruk maakt in Zwitserland: "Dat gaf me vleugels"

Naast Evenepoel en Uijtdebroeks nóg een Belg die indruk maakt in Zwitserland: "Dat gaf me vleugels"

15/06
Remco Evenepoel maakt zélf de vergelijking met grootste koersen en verklaart opmerkelijke keuze: "Het is geen geheim"

Remco Evenepoel maakt zélf de vergelijking met grootste koersen en verklaart opmerkelijke keuze: "Het is geen geheim"

15/06
Evenepoel en Van Aert 'verpesten' mooie foto met vuistje, maar kunnen er allebei smakelijk om lachen

Evenepoel en Van Aert 'verpesten' mooie foto met vuistje, maar kunnen er allebei smakelijk om lachen

15/06
Remco Evenepoel is eerlijk en zegt wat hij momenteel tekort komt tegen Pogacar, Vingegaard en Roglic

Remco Evenepoel is eerlijk en zegt wat hij momenteel tekort komt tegen Pogacar, Vingegaard en Roglic

15/06
Amerikanen ontdekken de koers: opvallende 'transfer' voor onder meer Julian Alaphilippe en Lotte Kopecky

Amerikanen ontdekken de koers: opvallende 'transfer' voor onder meer Julian Alaphilippe en Lotte Kopecky

15/06
Felix Gall maakt, met behulp van een Belg, indruk in Zwitserland en waarschuwt Evenepoel en co voor koninginnenetappe

Felix Gall maakt, met behulp van een Belg, indruk in Zwitserland en waarschuwt Evenepoel en co voor koninginnenetappe

15/06
🎥 Onwaarschijnlijk: 24(!) renners, waaronder een Belg, gediskwalificeerd in Giro Next Gen na wel erg veel hulp op de Stelvio

🎥 Onwaarschijnlijk: 24(!) renners, waaronder een Belg, gediskwalificeerd in Giro Next Gen na wel erg veel hulp op de Stelvio

15/06
Sven Nys over offday van Thibau Nys in de Baloise Belgium Tour: "Zijn gezicht spreekt boekdelen"

Sven Nys over offday van Thibau Nys in de Baloise Belgium Tour: "Zijn gezicht spreekt boekdelen"

15/06

Meer nieuws

Populairste artikels

Remco Evenepoel Wout Van Aert Mathieu Van Der Poel Jasper Philipsen Gino Mader Thibau Nys Cian Uijtdebroeks Felix Gall Mattias Skjelmose Jasper Stuyven Dylan Groenewegen Robert Gesink Caleb Ewan Sven Nys Julian Alaphilippe Tadej Pogacar Jasper De Buyst Gianni Vermeersch Tim Wellens Merijn Zeeman

Nieuwste reacties

michields michields over Beslissing Wout van Aert om bij bevalling Sarah terug te keren uit de Tour heel druk besproken: "Het is zijn leven!" Hans Robbeson Hans Robbeson over Demi Vollering geeft nog eens duidelijk haar mening over incident met Lotte Kopecky in de Strade Bianche Hans Robbeson Hans Robbeson over Absolute wielerlegende komt met ferme waarschuwing voor Wout van Aert: "Probleem dat hij voor anderen moet werken" info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl info@stormtrainingspanbroek.nl over Heeft INEOS Grenadiers het in de Giro laten liggen?: "Ik heb geen enkele tactische zet gezien" Gabriel2015 Gabriel2015 over Thijs Zonneveld vloekt letterlijk na opgave Evenepoel en is glashelder over regels: "Kut met peren, blijft natuurlijk gek" Gabriel2015 Gabriel2015 over Moest Evenepoel wel opgeven na positieve test? Patrick Lefevere deelt hoe hij er eerst over dacht Staf V Staf V over Gilbert haalt zwaar uit na wat hij ziet in de tijdrit en leeft enorm mee met ex-ploegmaat Remco: "Een echte schande!" Staf V Staf V over Vader Evenepoel wakkert gerucht rond Roglic aan en doet ferme oproep: "Je kunt niemand de schuld geven, maar..." Staf V Staf V over Primož Roglič prijst zich gelukkig in de Giro: "Blij dat we dat niet moeten doen" Gabriel2015 Gabriel2015 over 📷 Remco Evenepoel heeft nog een mooie boodschap voor nieuwe roze trui Geraint Thomas Kantine
Contacteer ons / Privacybeleid / Vacature / Gebruikersovereenkomst / Cookies Instellingen
© 2016-2023 www.wielerkrant.be All Rights Reserved