Wielerwereld in diepe rouw na overlijden van Gino Mäder, zesde rit wordt geneutraliseerd eerbetoon

De wielerwereld is in diepe rouw na het overlijden van Gino Mäder in de Ronde van Zwitserland. De zesde rit wordt ook geneutraliseerd als eerbetoon.

De berichten op het overlijden van Gino Mäder stroomden al snel binnen, vanuit het hele peloton. "Ik kan niet geloven wat ik zojuist heb gelezen", schreef Geraint Thomas. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij iedereen die Gino kende en van hem hield."

Ook Wout van Aert reageerde al op het overlijden van Mäder. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij de familie, vrienden en ploegmaats van Gino", schreef Van Aert op Instagram. Ook Thomas De Gendt sprak zijn medeleven uit. "Voel me misselijk bij het lezen van dit vreselijke nieuws. Mijn medeleven gaat uit naar zijn familie en team."

Door het overlijden van Mäder zal er vrijdag logischerwijze niet gekoerst worden in Zwitserland. Enkel een stuk van de rit zal worden afgewerkt, als eerbetoon aan Mäder. Het hele peloton zal in groep rijden naar Oberwil-Lieli.

Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIo — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) June 16, 2023

We are heartboken.

Rest in peace, Gino Mäder.



To his family and his team @BHRVictorious, we express our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/908WQTqKwc — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 16, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we hear of Gino's passing. Our sincerest condolences to Gino's family, teammates and relatives.



C'est avec une grande tristesse et une profonde émotion que nous apprenons le décès de Gino. Toutes nos condoléances à sa famille, ses coéquipiers et ses… https://t.co/g56z1pnp2u — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 16, 2023

Devastating news and really hard to comprehend!



Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Gino in these awful moments.



May he rest in peace! https://t.co/S9LRiScDdW — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 16, 2023

Rest in peace Gino https://t.co/eO4yFX1l8s — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) June 16, 2023

We are heartbroken.



All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family, team and loved ones. https://t.co/peN2lpApQw — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 16, 2023

