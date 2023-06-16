Wielerwereld in diepe rouw na overlijden van Gino Mäder, zesde rit wordt geneutraliseerd eerbetoon

Foto: © photonews
De wielerwereld is in diepe rouw na het overlijden van Gino Mäder in de Ronde van Zwitserland. De zesde rit wordt ook geneutraliseerd als eerbetoon.
De berichten op het overlijden van Gino Mäder stroomden al snel binnen, vanuit het hele peloton. "Ik kan niet geloven wat ik zojuist heb gelezen", schreef Geraint Thomas. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij iedereen die Gino kende en van hem hield."
Ook Wout van Aert reageerde al op het overlijden van Mäder. "Mijn gedachten zijn bij de familie, vrienden en ploegmaats van Gino", schreef Van Aert op Instagram. Ook Thomas De Gendt sprak zijn medeleven uit. "Voel me misselijk bij het lezen van dit vreselijke nieuws. Mijn medeleven gaat uit naar zijn familie en team."
Door het overlijden van Mäder zal er vrijdag logischerwijze niet gekoerst worden in Zwitserland. Enkel een stuk van de rit zal worden afgewerkt, als eerbetoon aan Mäder. Het hele peloton zal in groep rijden naar Oberwil-Lieli.
I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino. https://t.co/kjh2jC1xP6— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 16, 2023
Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIo— Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) June 16, 2023
We are heartboken.— Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) June 16, 2023
Rest in peace, Gino Mäder.
To his family and his team @BHRVictorious, we express our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/908WQTqKwc
It is with deep sadness that we hear of Gino's passing. Our sincerest condolences to Gino's family, teammates and relatives.— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 16, 2023
C'est avec une grande tristesse et une profonde émotion que nous apprenons le décès de Gino. Toutes nos condoléances à sa famille, ses coéquipiers et ses… https://t.co/g56z1pnp2u
Devastating news and really hard to comprehend!— Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 16, 2023
Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Gino in these awful moments.
May he rest in peace! https://t.co/S9LRiScDdW
Rest in peace Gino https://t.co/eO4yFX1l8s— Peter Sagan (@petosagan) June 16, 2023
We are heartbroken.— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 16, 2023
All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family, team and loved ones. https://t.co/peN2lpApQw
