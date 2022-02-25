UCI komt met ferm statement na conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne

En het levert ook heel wat op, zo ook in het wielrennen. De UCI heeft beslist om alle races in Rusland én in Wit-Rusland namelijk te verbieden.

The UCI calls for an immediate halt to the hostilities in Ukraine and firmly condemns Russia’s violation of international law.



Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as well as Ukraine’s cycling community. No UCI event is scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus in 2022.