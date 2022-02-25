UCI komt met ferm statement na conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne

UCI komt met ferm statement na conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne
Foto: © photonews

Het conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne beroert de zielen, dat is het minste dat er kan worden gezegd.

En het levert ook heel wat op, zo ook in het wielrennen. De UCI heeft beslist om alle races in Rusland én in Wit-Rusland namelijk te verbieden.

Die zullen dus de komende maanden niet gaan plaatsvinden, om zo een ferm statement te maken richting de Russische bewindvoerders.

“De UCI wenst te verduidelijken dat er in 2022 geen UCI-evenement in Rusland of Belarus zal plaatsvinden.”

