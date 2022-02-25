UCI komt met ferm statement na conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne
Foto: © photonews
Het conflict tussen Rusland en Oekraïne beroert de zielen, dat is het minste dat er kan worden gezegd.
En het levert ook heel wat op, zo ook in het wielrennen. De UCI heeft beslist om alle races in Rusland én in Wit-Rusland namelijk te verbieden.
The UCI calls for an immediate halt to the hostilities in Ukraine and firmly condemns Russia’s violation of international law.— David Lappartient (@DLappartient) February 25, 2022
Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as well as Ukraine’s cycling community. No UCI event is scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus in 2022.
Die zullen dus de komende maanden niet gaan plaatsvinden, om zo een ferm statement te maken richting de Russische bewindvoerders.
“De UCI wenst te verduidelijken dat er in 2022 geen UCI-evenement in Rusland of Belarus zal plaatsvinden.”
Schrijf je in op onze nieuwsbrief en ontvang het laatste nieuws per mail.