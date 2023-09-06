Wout Van Aert medekopman voor het EK in Drenthe, Lotte Kopecky kan voor 3e trui gaan

Wout Van Aert en Arnaud De Lie zijn de kopmannen voor het EK in Drenthe. Bij de vrouwen kan Lotte Kopecky voor een 3e trui gaan.

Van 20 tot en met 24 september gaat het EK op en rond de VAM-berg in Drenthe door. Voor België zal Wout Van Aert de kopman zijn. Na zijn zilveren medaille op het WK in Glasgow had hij al aangegeven dat hij interesse in de Europese trui had.

Ook Arnaud De Lie heeft interesse in die trui. De jonge Belg is medekopman binnen de Belgische selectie. Samen met Wout Van Aert moet hij België een gouden medaille bezorgen.

Daarnaast heeft het duo nog 6 ploegmaats. Tim Declercq, Jasper De Buyst, Jasper Stuyven, Edward Theuns, Yves Lampaert en Nathan Van Hooydonck vervolledigen de selectie. Lampaert en Van Aert zullen ook de tijdrit voor hun rekening nemen.

LOTTE KOPECKY OOK EUROPEES KAMPIOEN?

Bij de vrouwen is, net als op WK, Lotte Kopecky de absolute kopvrouw. Ze kan in Nederland haar 3e titel van het seizoen winnen. Na haar Belgische titel en haar wereldtitel kan ze ook Europees kampioene worden.

Kopecky krijgt nog 7 ploeggenotes mee. Dat zijn Fauve Bastiaenssen, Audrey De Keersmaeker, Valerie Demey, Justine Ghekiere, Marieke Meert, Marion Norbert-Riberolle en Marthe Truyen. Kopecky en Sara Van De Vel rijden ook de tijdrit.

